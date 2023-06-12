Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen highlighted the efforts of the Fatherhood Initiative in Sarpy County while signing a proclamation last week.

The Fatherhood Initiative is a program which “exists to serve all non-custodial fathers wanting to better connect or re-engage with their children and learn how to be better parents,” according to a news release by Sarpy County following the proclamation of June as Fatherhood Awareness Month on Monday, June 5.

The Fatherhood Initiative works statewide as a partnership between Lutheran Family Services, Legal Aid of Nebraska and post-release reintegration service provider RISE.

The Sarpy County Corrections Department works directly with LFS on the program, connecting them with fathers in the Sarpy County Jail. The program served 244 fathers in 2022, impacting the lives of nearly 600 children since its inception. Twenty incarcerated, non-custodial fathers have graduated from the program.

Kevin Flores, the director of the Fatherhood Initiative, described the process as a “13-week course that helps fathers recognize their skills and behaviors that they want to exhibit as a parent.”

The fathers week twice a week throughout the program and work on reinforcing positive behavior in their children, understanding parenting throughout different stages of development, and how to have a positive impact on their children’s lives. They hope to expand beyond their current twice-a-week framework.

“We want incarcerated fathers to get the help they need to be successful, to reconnect with their families and to integrate back into communities,” Sarpy County Commissioner Jim Warren said. “The Fatherhood Initiative gives them that opportunity, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The proclamation signed by the governor also declared June 5 as Fatherhood Initiative Day in Nebraska.

Eric More from RISE, Andrew Schill from Legal Aid of Nebraska, Lauren Reed from Sarpy County Corrections, Jessica Welstead from LFS and state Sen. Rob Clements also spoke alongside Pillen and Warren during a news conference.

"We see how this program is changing lives, every day," Flores said. "It is so worth it when we can give fathers the tools they need to be a good and involved parent. By working with Legal Aid and RISE, we can give these parents hope they could not imagine before."