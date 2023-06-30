The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is looking ahead to Gretna Days after celebrating a successful Business Expo that drew 59 vendors and more than 1,000 community members to downtown Gretna.

The chamber is accepting Citizen of the Year nominations at tinyurl.com/gretnanom23.

"Please give some thought to this worthwhile recognition and let us know who you think deserves some public kudos for all they do to make Gretna great!" said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator, in an email to chamber members.

The chamber also announced its theme for the Gretna Days parade will be "Beach Bash."

Prizes will be given to the three best floats or entries as voted by the community, Reitmeier said. Last year's parade drew an estimated 10,000 spectators.

"As you can imagine, it takes quite the crew of volunteers to pull this off," Reitmeier said.

Volunteers are encouraged to contact the chamber. To register for the parade, visit tinyurl.com/gretnaparadesignup23. Entries fee vary from free for chamber members and civic groups to $300 per entry for political entities.