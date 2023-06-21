The Gretna City Pool is temporarily closed for maintenance, a staff person confirmed Wednesday morning.

The pool was open Tuesday, but it closed Wednesday until further notice while the needed work is completed, sId Bailey Ault, city administrative assistant. An announcement was posted Wednesday morning on the city’s website.

“This is an old pool,” she said.

This is the last season for the Gretna City Pool, located in Peterson Park. Next summer, two new pools will be open as part of the city’s new recreation center.

The immediate closure has nothing to do with the drought or the voluntary water restrictions the city has asked residents to follow, Ault said.

It is unknown at this time whether the pool’s season will be extended beyond the Aug. 6 date announced earlier this year.

Look for further updates at .facebook.com/CityofGretnaGovernment.