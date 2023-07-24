The Gretna community blood drive, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216, was held July 10 at the Legion Post 216, collecting 55 units of blood.

Dedicated donors receiving gallon certificates were Gary Vavra – 12 gallons, Amy Beran – 10 gallons, Janet Davis – 10 gallons, David Reiley – 3 gallons, Gerald Snell – 3 gallons, William Gilllespie – 2 gallons, Scott Erlenbusch – 2 gallons, Susan Dzingle – 2 gallons, James Bell – 1 gallon, Edwareyeyd Heavican – 1 gallon and Sara Digilio – 1 gallon. In addition, Janice Wear donated her 100th unit. Over their lifetimes, they have helped 1,128 people.

Other willing donors were Allen Wilde, Davin Clayton, Wendy Neppl, Vernell Votruba, Aaaron Kobza, Sandra Scheef, Larry Scheef, Brian Schlautman, Rose Puetz, Joneata Timmermeyer, Jeanne Krajicek, Mary Caffrey, Charlotte Iske, Lori Wagner, John Shaughnessy, Angela Kuzel, Susan Stein, Bradley Luthi, Adam Noonan, Rodney Post, Sean Vest, Jessica Dickes, Mary Mosby, Joseph Carney, Krista Simpson, Mary Kava, David Nelson, Lisa Ingledue, Douglas Coufal, Jason Pfenning, Kathy Iske, Barbara Braunger, Alan Pederson, Marla Wohldmann, Terry Wiese, Teresa Perlebach, Cameron McWilliams, Michael Schmid, Sean Dudrey, Katherine Glasnapp, Donald Frederick, Tanny Haberer, Wayne Gundvaldson, Anita Prince, Michelle Anzalone, Gary Anzalone, Duane Benes, Thomas Woldmann. Cynthia Vanek, Gabriel Ronk, and Anton Vanek.

Volunteers working the blood drive were Linda Gillespie, Peggy Cherveny, Ida Mae Schram and Kathy Iske.

"Thanks to the community for your continued support of the community blood drives — saving lives!" said Iske, who has coordinated the drives for decades.

The next community blood drive at Post 216 will be Nov. 13. Looking ahead, drives will also be held April 8, 2024, and July 8, 2024.