The Gretna Community Foundation is inviting residents to learn about its 2023 community grant process during an upcoming coffee and connections event.

The GCF will welcome the public on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 8 to 9 a.m. in the lobby of Journey Church, 20020 Hampton Drive.

In addition to the grant process, attendees will learn the benefits of establishing a donor-advised fund to enhance individual charitable giving as well as how the Midland Community Foundation offers a donation matching program.

An opportunity for networking with nonprofit organizations, fund owners and community leaders will also be provided.

The Gretna Community Foundation is run by a volunteer board and fundraises to “facilitate good work” and to “make connections and collaborations that will benefit all people that live in our Gretna community,” board member Susan Koesters told the Times last year.

"We are a volunteer board made up of people who play, work and live in the Gretna community," Koesters said. "We feel like we maybe have the most inside information, know the most people that also interact with us in the Gretna community."