Gretna is growing.

We hear it all the time but, when you stop to take a step back, it’s truly momentous. The state’s biggest Hy-Vee is now open here in Gretna, and so is Gretna East High School.

Both represent the growing population here in western Sarpy County.

Gretna is a great place to live, work and play — as members of the community often say — and that may become even truer this weekend.

The grand opening of the long-anticipated Gretna Crossing Park is set for Saturday, Sept. 16. It’s a big deal. Not only is it a large space — 150 acres — but its opening is a big occasion.

“While it seems big, it’s because it combines a lot of interests,” Mayor Mike Evans told me on a recent tour. “That will allow us to serve more people, being able to do what they like.”

“All of the stuff can be done with the whole family; it’s very purposeful and it does take the land of the area to be able to provide all of these amenities,” City Administrator Paula Dennison said.

Editor Scott Stewart and I were invited to tour the new park with Evans and Dennison last week. The visit offered a fun sneak peak and helped build my personal excitement to bring my family to the park for a long list of opening day activities.

The grand opening announcement kicks things off at 10 a.m. Saturday with giant yard games, a selfie scavenger hunt, swag giveaways, a kite giveaway and fly time to be offered throughout the day. There will be food vendors, YMCA building tours, a Gretna Public Schools showcase and more. The Gretna Public Library will offer music, movement and stories as well as bubble fun to round things out. All activities end at 4 p.m.

“This is a community park, so it’s our opportunity to give back to the community — those that live here, work here, play here, shop here,” Dennison said. “It’s just the phenomenal-ness, for a community of this size, being able to do something for its entire community — and more — but primarily for its entire community.”

“I think the reason for people to come, especially on opening day, is because they have been so excited,” Dennison said. “They’ve heard about it for a number of years, and now it’s become a reality.

“Government has the opportunity to say, we told you why we were taking the sales tax and doing something with it, here’s what it is. Plus, just come out, have a good time and get some free stuff and meet all of the folks that you’re going to encounter when you’re out there.”

A number of the park’s corporate sponsors will be in the park on opening day, and Dennison said they are eager to meet Gretna’s residents.

“They didn’t just give money to put their name up somewhere,” she said. “They’re invested in the community.”

I detailed my tour of the YMCA before, but figure there’s no time like the present to mention a few highlights.

The indoor recreation center is new and beautiful, and it’s got a lot to offer families and individuals who want to prioritize their health. YMCA memberships are affordable and the availability of equipment, space, child care and programming the Y will bring to the area will fill a need in the community.

The indoor pool will be great to use, when it’s not hosting swim practice or meets for Gretna’s high school teams. The partnership between the city and school district on this project was a good move.

There’s also an indoor splash pad, which I think is the first time I’ve seen something like that.

The outdoor aquatics facility will offer its own season passes, or they can be purchased an as add-on to YMCA membership. Day passes will also be available and there will be a ticket window and separate entrance and locker rooms for the outdoor aquatics area.

Though it won’t open until 2024, it’s sure to be a popular hangout and fun time for Gretna’s residents. With water slides and a lazy river, it’s an upgrade that reflects Gretna's growth.

West of the aquatics center is general congregation area on a hill, giving a full view of the park, complete with a playground, shelter structures, restrooms and green space. The structures can be reserved through City Hall, just like Gretna's other parks.

The ballfields are an exciting piece of the park. Just north of the recreation and aquatics center sit four softball fields and four baseball fields. There are also four soccer fields nearby.

Near the ballfields is a playground donated to the park by the Pfeifer family. The playground is a memorial tribute to Addisyn Pfeifer, a Gretna High School soccer player killed in a car accident alongside three of her friends on June 17, 2019.

The playground features two play structures for two different age ranges of children and is soccer-themed.

“Soccer was always her thing,” Wendy Pfeifer, Addisyn’s mother, told the Gretna Breeze, now the Times, last year. “We wanted to tie that in. We incorporated her favorite colors,” blue, red and green.

“And a music area to remind us of Addisyn and her friends that lost their lives,” Wendy said. “They loved to sing and dance.”

The ballfields will be managed by the Gretna Youth Softball and Baseball Association and will likely bring in tourism money during competitions.

GYSBA will host a home run derby, skills competition and more during Saturday's opening, and the Union Omaha soccer team will offer a workshop.

Between the new fields and Nebraska Crossing, Gretna is becoming more of a destination.

The disc golf course also is sure to draw enthusiasts from across the area. The course offers 18 baskets; the front nine are a beginner level course, while the back nine are more challenging. Disc golf demonstration and play are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

A small amphitheater will provide a cool space for performances or community events. The green space at the amphitheater can seat about 1,200 people spread out on blankets and sitting or standing. A tight fit would allow 1,500, Dennison said.

Mayor Evans and I think Tyler Anthony needs to set up an afternoon performance in the park one of these weekends!

What I’m most excited, though, is the fishing pond and dog park.

The fishing pond is southwest of the YMCA building. Freshly stocked by Nebraska Game and Parks, the fishing pond features channel catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass.

I’m excited to get down there with my fishing pole. Game and Parks is also offering fishing lessons at the pond at noon on opening day.

The dog park is located just southwest of the new Gretna Crossing YMCA and outdoor aquatics center. It features two separate play areas, one for smaller dogs and one for larger dogs.

Be sure to bring your own water when hitting the park. There is not a water fountain for dogs, though it may be added at a later time, Dennison said, among a list of additional amenities they hope to add down the road.

The dog park will provide a fun gathering place for our furry friends to burn off some energy and get some big sniffs in. It’ll be a true asset for Gretna’s apartment residents, whose dogs rarely have the opportunity to get off leash at the moment.

During the opening festivities, a dog show is set for 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 11 a.m.

Dogs will likely get enjoyment out of the new nature trail south of the YMCA, which will soon feature interpretive signage displaying information on the history of Gretna as well as on native plants and animals. Wayfinding signage should also be installed in the park, hopefully by the end of this year.

The 2-mile trail is going to be great for families and runners as well. There is trail inside the center of the park as well, which connects the different amenities to each other.

“This is something for the entire community to be so very proud of,” Dennison said. “It just goes back to — Gretna’s a very special place — and this is another showing of how special Gretna is.”

The city will plant more than 1,100 trees over the course of multiple years in the park. It will be fun to watch the trees and community grow and flourish together.

A few hours after I left the tour, a memory popped up for me on Facebook: Sept. 5, 2017 was the day I accepted a promotion to the editor role with the Breeze newspaper. I had previously been covering Papillion La Vista Community Schools and business throughout the county for our newspaper group.

How fitting — and charming — it was, to know that I had spent my "Breeze-iversary" in Gretna, witnessing the fruition of a project I had covered from its beginning. Though my role with the paper — and the paper itself — have changed in recent years, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

It’s your park, Evans said. “It’s not a government, it’s not even a city thing — (Gretna residents) chose this and we delivered it, and now you get to start using what you were excited about.”

Maybe we’ll run into each other at the grand opening!