Gretna Days got an early start this year with a visit from a world-famous horse.

One of the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses made an appearance in Gretna on Wednesday evening, drawing a crowd to the south parking lot of St. Patrick's Church.

Nine-year-old Brook Kirchofer couldn’t have been happier meeting him — unless she would have been able to take Lester the horse home.

“Awesome” is how Brook described her encounter with the horse, which dwarfed the girl.

Lester is 6-foot-1 at the shoulder — that's 18.1 hands in cowboy talk.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event, with Anheuser-Busch providing the horse and free beer.

Lester arrived in a red 48-foot air-ride trailer. He and another horse, Red, will make other appearances in the area this week.

The visit wasn't without some controversy.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national advocacy group advancing animal rights, sent a letter Monday to Grant Pille, the chamber's president, asking for the appearance to be canceled. The group distributed the letter to news media.

"You may not be aware that Anheuser-Busch cruelly amputates the tailbones of these magnificent horses," PETA wrote in the letter, citing a recent undercover investigation released by the group. "It’s an unnecessary and permanent disfigurement that causes immense pain, affects the horses’ balance, and leaves them without natural protection from flies and other biting insects."

PETA noted in a news release that it opposes a "human-supremacist worldview" that includes the use of animals for entertainment purposes.

The Budweiser brand has also been in the spotlight since a national kerfuffle over an endorsement of Bud Light meant to promote inclusion.

Anheuser-Busch has suffered a social-media pounding and a Bud Light boycott over its marketing relationship with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender female internet influencer.

In April, Mulvaney posted about a personalized gift can of Bud Light the company had sent to the TikTok personality.

Some conservatives decried the company’s marketing move as "woke," an affront to women and to the beer’s middle-America fans. The company was apparently aiming to connect with a new generation of beer lovers, but it triggered a boycott and declining sales.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that in May, Modelo Especial had overtaken Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the United States.

Bud Light announced in June the brand’s “biggest summer campaign ever” with a new “Easy to Summer” commercial. The brand also launched a national summer music tour.

Anheuser-Busch also released a commercial featuring a Clydesdale horse in rural scenes, small towns, country roads and by the Lincoln Memorial. The commercial ends with the horse rearing in front of what appears to be the Grand Canyon. A narrator says, “Remember, this is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit.”

Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna chamber, said the beer company offered to bring the Clydesdales to town free of charge. Despite the Mulvaney brouhaha, she had “no hesitation” about having a horse kick off Gretna Days.

“Something fun for the community,” she said. “An experience that many people don’t have, to get to see the size and beauty of a Clydesdale horse. So, nope. Not at all.”

Reitmeier told the Times that Gretna Wine & Spirits was approached by its distributor about the opportunity to bring Lester to Gretna. She said they were initially offered Saturday, but because Lester couldn't participate in the parade, they sought an earlier visit.

Lester will instead appear Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vee at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.

Reitmeier invited the Kona Ice truck to come out — offering some refreshment while the mercury registered 95 degrees. BCS Lawn & Landscaping helped hand out free beer and root beer to the crowd.

In addition to the Gretna and Papillion visits, the Clydesdales are appearing in Saunders and Lancaster counties. The horses are in Nebraska to celebrate the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships.

The company released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles with a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold benefiting the Folds of Honor scholarship. Consumers can show their support by purchasing a bottle, available wherever Budweiser is sold in the Omaha market, according to a news release.

Lester and Red are staying at a private ranch in the Elkhorn area, said Andrew Lacrosse, one of the Anheuser-Busch horse handlers. The next stop on their tour is Des Moines, Iowa.