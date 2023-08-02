A community picnic was the penultimate event on the Gretna Days lineup, which concluded with rides and games for 50 cents at Peterson Park as well as an ice cream social at Gretna United Methodist Church. The picnic was the original event that blossomed into Gretna Days and provides a free meal, music and low-to-no-cost activities for families.
Gretna Days wraps up with community picnic
Children play with bubbles at the Gretna Public Library's activity during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday, July 30.
A display from Big Day Yard Cards welcomes community members to a Gretna Days picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday, July 30.
Corn on the cob was on the menu during the Gretna Days community picnic alongside hot dogs, chips and cookies on Sunday, July 30.
Temporary tattoos were available during the Gretna Days community picnic in Peterson Park on Sunday, July 30.
Hot dogs filled the grill at the Gretna Days community picnic in Peterson Park on Sunday, July 30.
Live music was featured at the Gretna Days community picnic in Peterson Park on Sunday, July 30.
People filled Peterson Park in Gretna for the annual community picnic to wrap up Gretna Days on Sunday, July 30.
A family poses for a photo at the touch-a-truck area at the Gretna Days community picnic in Peterson Park on Sunday, July 30.
