The prospect of another year beyond capacity at Gretna High School would have been grim.

"It would not have been fun to have another year in Gretna High School," said Travis Lightle, interim superintendent of the Gretna Public Schools, noting the congestion in the school's hallways and cafeteria.

Gretna East High School will welcome 750 freshmen through juniors through its doors in a couple weeks, and its first graduating class will walk across the stage in 2025. It will immediately relieve stress at the old high school while offering the same opportunities, expanding access at both high schools for students who want to be involved in activities.

The ideal size for efficiency and offering the right amount of activities is 1,600 students in a high school, Lightle said. Both Gretna and Gretna East have capacities at the level, and the district expects to see a third high school at some point in its future.

This year, about 1,250 students will attend Gretna High. The following year, when Gretna East gains a senior class, both schools will have about 1,000 students, depending on enrollment growth.

That won't be enough to bump Gretna East, which will open as a Class B school, into Class A, because that determination is based on enrollment in grades 9-11. The school could still opt into Class A, or the Metro Conference could choose to force them to do so to remain.

Gretna East, which is located on a hill west of 180th Street just north of Highway 370, will open with a variety of varsity, JV and freshman athletics, though, as well as strong interest from its student body in other activities, such as marching band.

A varsity soccer field with synthetic turf, as well as JV football field, baseball and softball diamonds, a track and tennis courts are located at the school. The district paid $9.3 million to build a pool for the swimming teams at Gretna Crossing Park, which opens in September, but East's varsity football will be played at the stadium located at Gretna High School.

“So far, from what I’ve heard, they’ve underestimated the participation,” Lightle said.

The two-story school was approved by Gretna voters as part of a $258 million bond issue, and Lightle said the roughly $120 million building will be completed under budget, although any savings will be invested in other bond projects.

Lightle said the reason Gretna East was built out completely, rather than adding more space down the road, is that the growth is going to happen and it's cheaper to build the building all at once — even if that means the cost is carried by today's residents and not those who are eventually going to move into the district.

"The construction actually costs more if you spread it out," Lightle said.

The district already has occupancy for most of the building, including the academic wing, allowing teachers access to their classrooms. Lightle said full occupancy should happen by the Gretna Days public open house planned for Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

"My first year in the district, I was a fifth grade teacher at the middle school, which is now a high school, and we had one elementary — and that was just 20 years ago," Lightle said. "Here in a couple years, we'll have opened five buildings in six years."

The land for the new high school was purchased a decade ago, building out a district campus that also includes Aspen Creek Middle School and Aspen Creek Elementary School.

"Our school board has always done a good job understanding where our growth is at and where we're headed," Lightle said.

Land has already been purchased for a third high school, Lightle said.

"How long that is will depend on the growth," he said.

The plan is for Gretna East to eventually become overcrowded as Gretna High was in recent years. In fact, Lightle noted that the common area is planned for 1,800 students — more than the ideal capacity — to help avoid students having to squeeze by each other when that day arrives.

"When you reach 1,600, you can't magically open a building," he said.

Lightle said there will be natural rivalries between Gretna and Gretna East, but the aim is to make sure students remain united as one school district.

"We've focused on being the unified district," Lightle said.

Taking a tour through the new space, the gym and theater are particularly impressive, but Lightle said everyone at a recent open house for boosters was blown away by the first space they saw, regardless of which space that happened to be.

"Every room I went into, I heard positive comments," he said. "It's time to get student in here and let them start learning and get started on the school year."

When that day arrives, Gretna East has two entrances. The south entrance is the primary access, with a secured entry through the school's administrative office. A north entrance is mostly used for bus drop-off and filters through the counseling office. Access to the academic wing can be sealed off after hours while still allowing people to get to the gym, theater and other space used for activities.

While Gretna East has some banks of lockers in the academic wing, the school has space for about a third of the student body to have a locker, which they can request if they want. Most students don't bother with lockers anymore, though.

"We don't have 1,600 lockers," Lightle said.

The auditorium space is intended to be reconfigured as needed, with all the seats having a good view of the stage area.

"It's meant to be very flexible," said Mike Kros, an architect with DLR Group.

To avoid interior classrooms without windows, Gretna East's academic wing was designed with windows looking into an interior courtyard, which doubles as a gathering space and an outdoor learning environment.

"You feel better when you have access to good natural light," Kros said. "That is proven to help learning and working environments."

Photos: Gretna East ready to welcome students Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Gretna East High School provided news media with a sneak peek of the building Wednesday, July 19. Gretna East High School Interim Superintendent Travis Lightle speaks to the media at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Interim Superintendent Travis Lightle speaks to the media at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Banners for local high schools hang on the walls at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The Gretna East Griffins mural in the gym at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Interim Superintendent Travis Lightle speaks to the media in the auditorium at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the courtyard at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Building plans for the auditorium sit on a desk in the media center at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A new classroom at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Interim Superintendent Travis Lightle speaks to the media in front of the art classrooms at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The exterior of Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The exterior of Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Interim Superintendent Travis Lightle speaks to the media in the gym at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The gym at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School At left: A view of the auditorium under construction at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the cafeteria at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A Gretna East Griffins sign in the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School A view of the commons at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School "Gretna Gold" letters G & E cover a study room in the media center at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The media center at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School Lockers are available at Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday. Gretna East High School The exterior of Gretna East High School in Gretna on Wednesday.