The Times is now the last remaining newspaper based in Sarpy County.

In a letter to subscribers and former customers dated July 24 and received Friday by the Times, the owners of the Gretna Guide & News announced the Gretna paper, along with the Douglas County Post-Gazette, "are no longer operating."

"We apologize this communication is coming so late to you, but as you can probably tell or already know, we have not been able to keep up with all the work and the finances that it takes to keep your local newspaper — whether you've subscribed to the Douglas County Post-Gazette or the Gretna Guide & News/Sarpy County Guide & News — running," co-publishers Darren and Cassandra Ivy wrote in the letter.

The letter follows reporting by WOWT on July 24 that the Post-Gazette hasn't provided subscribers with a newspaper since March 8.

"Still, staff assured readers the paper wasn’t going under," WOWT reported, adding that they were told a letter was planned to go into the mail later that week.

The Times has received similar reports about missed papers from Guide & News subscribers, and the Guide & News hasn't been available on the newsstand for months. The last e-edition listed on the weekly paper's website was June 28. One other issue in June is listed, along with one in May.

In a column in March 22, the Times noted the Feb. 22 issue of the Guide & News was the last to be consistently available in print. Prior to that, the newspaper had already folded its Friday edition, the Sarpy County Guide & News, into its traditional Wednesday edition as a second section.

The Guide & News would occasionally send a journalist to community events also attended by the Times. The newspaper has also continued sharing posts to its social media, including after sending out the letter announcing the paper is no longer operating.

Sarpy County newspaper history The Sarpy County Times was created earlier this year out of a trio of newspapers whose history stretches back more than a century. The Times combined the Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and Bellevue Leader. It's "the oldest business in Sarpy County," dating back to 1874, if you count the current incarnation as a direct continuation of its Papillion predecessor. For many years, the Papillion Times was the de facto county newspaper, according to Ben Justman of the Sarpy County Museum. The Grenta Breeze, which became the erstwhile weekly competitor to the Gretna Guide & News, was established in 1899. It was sold to the Papillion Times in 1943 and to the company that publishes the Omaha World-Herald in 1980. The Friends of the Gretna Public Library complied information on several other newspapers to serve the Gretna community over the years, including the News-Reporter, Gretna News and Gretna Tribune. The Library of Congress shows that the Guide & News began publication in 1961. With the Guide & News no longer in operation, the Times is the last remaining paper based in Sarpy County, which receives coverage from a robust metro area news media market that includes regional newspapers, television, radio and digital newsrooms.

In the letter, the Ivys say they lost nearly all the staff at the newspapers, which have been unable to fill and retain employees. The papers have been listed for sale, and they say they'd be "happy to hand off the subscription list" to someone else, but that they still have debts to pay.

The Times was told by a former employee that the Guide & News has had issues with payroll checks bouncing. Writers have complained of late or no payment for their work.

Cassandra Ivy had "life-changing health issues four years ago," and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also cited as a cause of the paper's problems. The husband-and-wife owners worked through weekends and throughout nights to keep up with demands, to no avail.

"We, as a small family, have nothing more we can give and are at a legitimate breaking point," the letter states.

The company that owns the papers, DCI Media Inc., did receive $32,710 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, all of which were forgiven, according to a database maintained by ProPublica. The loan paperwork said the payment helped retain seven jobs.

Since then, though, the Ivys "found it's not humanly possible, despite the sacrifices we've made" to meet all of the demands and have the business work out for them.

Still, the couple isn't completely throwing in the towel.

The letter invites subscribers to provide feedback to the Ivys about whether they would like to see a "metro edition" of the Voice News, another newspaper operated by DCI Media in southeast Nebraska based in Lancaster County, which could start up with "an Aug. 24 edition (or one that approximate week)."

Subscribers to the Post-Gazette and Guide & News would be given a six month extension, but the paper would rely upon advertising and "possible donations/investors" to come up with "around $5,000 minimum revenue each and every week" to expand the Voice News.

Should the feedback dissuade the Ivys from expanding the Voice News, they said they would offer prorated refunds to subscribers "in as timely a fashion as we possibly financially can," provided they make a refund request by mail that must be received by Aug. 15.

Those who fail to make a timely reimbursement request — according to a statement in the middle of the 15th paragraph of a two-page letter in narrow typeface — would not receive a refund "as all funds have already went to providing previous publications."

"If that option is the route chosen, you will know because a newspaper will not be started and in your mailbox by September," the letter states.

The letter invites Guide & News subscribers to check in on their refund status by calling 402-289-2329.