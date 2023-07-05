The Gretna High School Industrial Technology Department was recognized by the Nebraska Association of Skilled and Technical Education.
The association named GHS the Program of the Year on June 7 at the Nebraska Career Education Conference in Kearney. The program includes Jason Novotny, Tim Gatewood, Andrew Lechtenberg and Zach Miller.
"This was quite an opportunity for our school and department," said Jason Novotny, the school's industrial technology instructor. "GHS has grown from a two-person to four-person shop program and added two new shops over the last 14 years. When other districts are looking to expand in the area of industrial technology, they typically will come and look at our program because it is that well respected."