Gretna High School students entering the military after graduation were honored Friday, May 5, at the Gretna American Legion.

The fourth annual Salute to Service dinner was created by the Gretna Sons of the American Legion to honor these students. The barbecue meal was provided by We’ll Smoke U BBQ.

State Sen. Rick Holdcroft was the guest speaker. His speech was based off the commencement address given by Admiral William H. McRaven at the University of Texas at Austin in 2014.

“If you can’t do the little things right, you won’t be able to do the big things,” Holdcroft said. “Seal training was the great equalizer. Nothing mattered but the will to succeed — not your ethnic background, color, education or social status.”

Holdcroft shared 10 lessons that McRaven learned during his basic SEAL training and how to change the world:

1. Make your bed.

2. Find someone to help you paddle.

3. Measure a person by the size of their heart, not by the size of their flippers.

4. Get over being a “sugar cookie” and keep moving forward.

5. Don’t be afraid of the circuses.

6. Slide down the obstacles headfirst.

7. Don’t back down form the sharks.

8. Be your best in the darkest moments.

9. Start singing when you are up to your neck in mud.

10. Don’t ever, ever ring the bell.

Gretna Sons of the American Legion presented the students with a cap, challenge coin and blue star flag. The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary gave flag etiquette books and a poppy. The Auxiliary also presented military students with honor cords and certificates at the local scholarship night on Monday, May 15.