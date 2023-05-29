A new group of 25 veterans are now being recognized with banners in Gretna.
The Gretna HomeTown Heroes program allows Gretna-area residents to honor fellow residents or family members who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military.
Each group of banners goes up for two years, after which the banners are retired and new group is selected. The banners went up May 23 along Highway 370.
Those being recognized for the fourth cycle are:
• Cpl. Gary Lee Zessin
• Spc. Nick Weber
• Sgt. Gerald M. Wagner
• 2nd Class Metalsmith John H. Verbeek
• Cpl. James Schram
• Aviation Storekeeper 2nd Class George M. Schram
• Cpl. Alexander JK Ryan
• Lance Cpl. Alden WG Ryan
• Command Master Sgt. Robert W. Rustermier Jr.
• Maj. James S. Oliver
• Pvt. Edward A. Lehman
• Sgt. Clayton McKee
• Aviation Electronic Technicians Mate 2nd Class Maurice Johnson
• Technical Sgt. Kenneth W. Jensen
• Technical Sgt. James E. Jensen
• Cpl. Elgin Jenny
• Staff Sgt. Charles E. Houser
• Lance Cpl. Caleb Grudzinski
• Capt. Richard D. Gorton
• Senior Airman Zachary D. Coufal
• Capt. Nancy Campbell
• Staff Sgt. Charles D. Brewer
• Staff Sgt. Cory Van Blarcom
• Staff Sgt. Heath Aufenkamp
• Private First Class Leonard Ackland
The banners were unveiled during a ceremony May 19 at Gretna High School.
Find more information, including biographies and photos on each veteran, at facebook.com/gretnahometownheroes.
