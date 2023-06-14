The Gretna Hy-Vee welcomed customers into its doors early Tuesday morning and later held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce to officially mark its first day in business.

Reflecting an investment of more than $37 million, and pioneering development expected to lead to other additions to the community, Hy-Vee is bringing 628 jobs to Gretna, including 128 full-time positions. About 100 jobs are still available.

The store is the largest in Hy-Vee's portfolio and serves as its flagship. It's the first store from the company in nearly a decade to open in the metro area. The Plattsmouth Hy-Vee opened in December 2013, and Gretna's 135,000-square-foot store is the company's flagship.

In addition to groceries, ready-to-eat food and a variety of specialty departments, the store also includes a 6,300-square-foot Aisles Online grocery delivery and pickup service, offering a dedicated space for shoppers who want to buy groceries online or using an app.

Hy-Vee opened at 6 a.m., three hours before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Mike Evans joked about being among those first customers at the grocery store.

"I had to come back," Evans said. "I ran out of the jalapeno cheese bread, so I just had to come back and get a little more cheese bread. It's fantastic."

Beyond baked goods, the mayor said that Hy-Vee brings a lot to the Gretna community.

"It's such a commitment and investment into our community," he said. "It really means a lot, not just because of the jobs it brings and the product and services, but it's really your values, how you treat people and the relationships you're building in communities."

Gretna Hy-Vee ready to welcome community Tuesday morning Think of the words you might use in describing the appearance of your crush when picking them up for a first date.

Evans observed that Gretna is growing really quickly, which poses challenges.

"For us to keep our quality life, keep (our) community, we really need really good partners like Hy-Vee," Evans said. "I can't think of a better company to have in our community."

Brandon Lampkin, Hy-Vee's district store director, said he's excited to welcome the community. He was joined by store manager Brendan Plisek and others.

"It's going to be fantastic," Lampkin said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, and we're going to do grocery right for you and you'll be really proud to have this Hy-Vee here in the community. We promise. We'll make sure it's great every day for you."

Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee Gretna East High School merchandise is available at the Gretna Hy-Vee. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee A giant gumball machine dominates the candy section of the Gretna Hy-Vee. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee Fresh tortillas are available for purchase at the Gretna Hy-Vee. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee Selections from the new Long Island Deli are displayed at the Gretna Hy-Vee. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The Gretna Hy-Vee at 10855 S. 191st St. opened Tuesday, June 13. Inside the Gretna Hy-Vee The brand-new Gretna Hy-Vee is located at 10855 S. 191st St.