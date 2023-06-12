Think of the words you might use in describing the appearance of your crush when picking them up for a first date.

Those words — or at least most of them — probably apply to the new Gretna Hy-Vee.

Not quite 14 months after the closing of McKinney's, and not much longer since Fareway opened in the community, Gretna's brand-new grocery store will open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

"Everybody in Gretna has been super excited about Hy-Vee coming to Gretna," said Brandon Lampkin, the district store director responsible for Gretna. "We've been working really hard to bring them the most modern flagship grocery store that we possibly can. It's grocery reimagined in a way that they're going to be shocked to see when they walk inside."

This store isn't just any Hy-Vee. Gretna is the grocery chain's flagship store, the company's first new store in the metropolitan area in over a decade and its largest store to date, spanning 135,000 square feet with an adjacent 6,300-square-foot delivery and pickup fulfillment center and a 4,250-square-foot convenience store and gas station.

All told, the Gretna Hy-Vee is set to dazzle shoppers, aiming to differentiate itself in the local retail market through customer experience, service and product selection.

"I can tell you as someone who has traveled the country looking at grocery stores and has been a student of the industry my whole life, this is the nicest grocery store in the United States the day it opens," Lampkin said.

The Times participated in the media tour of the store Monday, and a ribbon-cutting was scheduled with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning a few hours after the first official customers were to be welcomed into the store.

The store carries about 120,000 items, including more than 6,300 specialty items, 8,000 health items and more than 3,500 fresh produce offerings, including 120 organic items.

"We wanted to have a local flare," Lampkin said. "We're proud to be here, and that goes from the community clear through to the product offerings that we carry and the people that we employ."

You'll find kombucha and charcuterie, custom-order cakes and a case of gourmet patisserie. Fresh tortillas are produced in house, along with bread and other prepared foods.

Ready-to-eat dishes are available in an urban food hall environment, while the store's Wahlburgers and Starbucks are integrated into the design concept from the get-go.

The store's fast-casual options include an expanded breakfast menu, 32 taps and an outdoor patio. In addition to Wahlburgers, other concepts include Mia Italian, HyChi Chinese food, Nori Sushi, Market Grille Express and, new to the market, Long Island Deli.

Beyond food, Hy-Vee has an in-house candy store, a beauty department, a home goods area and a sports shop, replete with Gretna Dragons and brand-new Gretna East Griffins merchandise, along with the Huskers. The store also has floral, pharmacy and gift departments, plus a dedicated Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits with a walk-in beer coolers and a walk-in wine room.

Televisions can be found throughout the store, offering menus, price information or showing Helpful Smiles TV — yes, Hy-Vee has a streaming network. Digital kiosks allow customers to order cakes and fresh prepared food, as well as use the company's financial services.

Hy-Vee will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store is still hiring for around a hundred positions. Find details at hy-vee.com/careers.

Lampkin said the Gretna community can expect the store to stay involved. It held a public fireworks and drone show on Saturday, and it plans to be involved in Gretna Days among other community connections.

"The Gretna community is very excited about Hy-Vee, as we are about Gretna," Lampkin said. "From wine tastings to holiday gathers, you'll see lots of different things that we'll be able to bring to life in unique ways."