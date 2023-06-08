The new Gretna Hy-Vee will welcome its first customers Tuesday morning.

The first 300 through the door at 6 a.m. Tuesday will receive a free swag bag.

"You've waited and now you'll have a state-of-the-art store to do your grocery shopping and MORE! We are proud to be a part of the Gretna community!" the store announced in a Facebook post.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store Tuesday at 9 a.m. T-shirt designer Raygun will also have an exclusive Gretna shirt available at the store for opening day.

In advance of the grand opening, Hy-Vee will hold a family fun night Saturday in the store's parking lot at 10855 S. 191st St. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

Food trucks will be available from 5 to 9 p.m., with music from High Heel from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and a fireworks show and drone display at 10 p.m.

The store on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370 will feature a new food hall, including a Wahlburgers, and has a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh. A Culver’s restaurant and Rocket Car Wash also are planned.

Find more on the new store at facebook.com/hyveegretna.