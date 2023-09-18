Momentum is building on future economic development in Gretna along the Interstate 80 corridor.

A huge tract of land stretching from Mella Road on the north to Platteview Road, running from 214th Street to 210th Street, is being transformed into an industrial park known as the Gretna Logistics Park.

“We’re looking at multiple buildings out there,” said Bill McKay, vice president of construction for Omaha-based NewStreet Properties, part of the private development team. “It’s a significant investment.”

This investment includes a 400,000-square-foot structure with the exterior walls already finished, he said.

However, the interior work won’t begin until a tenant signs the lease so that the work on the inside can fit that company’s needs, he said.

That building is situated on the far southwest lot, he said.

He described the type of business for that building as a warehouse or light industrial.

“I don’t have a finished timeline,” McKay said. “We have a lot of interest, but nothing has been finalized yet. We expect it to be operational sometime in the first quarter of 2024.”

NewStreet Properties purchased 170 acres of land, although it did sell a portion on the northeast side.

Work has started there, also, said Kristine Stokes, development services director for the City of Gretna.

Footings have been set for a 75,000-square-foot warehouse for LovelySkin, a local skin care products firm owned by Joel Schlessinger, she said.

Improvements to Platteview Road are underway as part of the overall project.

Those improvements, from Highway 31 east to 210th Street, include constructing three concrete lanes, flattening the profile of Platteview and expanding the intersection of Highway 31 and Platteview, said Katy Glover, communications manager for Sarpy County.

“The road project cost is $8 million,” she said. “The county’s net cost is $3 million with developers paying the balance.”

Gretna is building phases of a sewer system that serve more areas than this individual development, said Paula Dennison, Gretna's city administrator. The Buffalo Creek sewer has been planned and being constructed for 10-plus years, if not longer, she said.

“It is encouraging to have industrial jobs in the local community,” Dennison said. “The jobs created add to the well-being of Gretna. We’re excited to see the industries open and all the direct (jobs) and indirect (housing, disposable income, restaurants, etc) outcomes.”

Glover added: “We're excited to watch that area transform.”