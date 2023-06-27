More trails for walking and biking, a nod toward more single-family homes close together and an outdoor venue for music and picnics — these are some public favorites expressed last week concerning the future of Gretna.

A small crowd, about a dozen or so, visited Gretna Elementary School last Thursday to provide input on a new comprehensive plan for the city for the next 20 years.

Public input is vital, said Scott Freres, president of the Lakota Group, an urban planning and design firm.

“It’s the most important part of putting together a comprehensive plan,” he said.

Planning consultants were in Gretna for numerous days, fathering input for the future from city officials, businesses and property owners. Along with Thursday’s event, they sought input at weekend activities like the Saturday farmers market. Residents can also offer input online.

“You need to understand the community,” Freres said. “You have to listen to everybody. Everybody has a different angle.”

It’s important to have a vision for the next 20 years, he said, but also a realistic one to create an achievable outcome.

“It’s (a) workbook for city leadership,” Freres said. “Growth is good as long as you are in control of it. Residents need to be educated on what change could look like because this plan is for the next generation.”

At Thursday’s event, some of the city's current statistics were shared. According to the latest figures, Gretna has a population of 9,548, with 56% between ages 18 and 64 and 32% under 18. About 93% of Gretna residents are white, while about 3% are Hispanic.

The median household income is $112,636, with 3,301 housing units and 80% owner occupied.

Concerning employment, 48% work in the service industry; 12% in finance, insurance and real estate; 11% in retail, 9% in construction; and 6% in manufacturing.

After statistics were provided, the public was asked to select their favorites from options in a variety of categories.

For example, when it came to future housing needs, the popular choices included an increase in apartments, plus small-lot single-family houses and row houses close together with garages in the back for a good streetscape character.

On transportation and safety improvements, the favorite here was — unsurprisingly — an increase in trails for walking, running and biking.

“There’s not a lot of connecting paths in Gretna,” Freres said. “We’ve got to work on that.”

Traditional one-story buildings, side by side, were popular concerning commercial mixed-use structures.

An outdoor venue where music and stage shows could be presented or where families could enjoy picnics was a popular choice for improvements on community gatherings.

Outdoor seating for bars and restaurants got good notices at the event, as well gateway signage for adding a little more character to the community.

Among those attending the meeting was Krissy Reed, director of the Gretna Public Library.

“I think it is great that they are collecting input from community members,” she said. “It allows you to have some ownership for the future.”

It’s important to have improved connectivity and walkability for allowing residents to come together better, she added.

Currently, the library is located in two small buildings, Reed said. The library is working to see them combined into one large facility.

“That’s a large need for our community,” she said.

Holly Radke agreed on the importance of allowing the residents having input on the community’s future.

“I see opportunity for growth,” she said.

This is the first of three phases for creating an official plan of action for Gretna’s future, according to Freres.

The second phase will include visioning sessions and workshops, which will help inform planning solutions related to housing, economic development, open space, downtown improvements and more.

The final phase includes the creation of a comprehensive plan draft. After the community has a chance to voce additional feedback, a final plan and an implementation strategy will be prepared.

It’s a process that might take about a year, Freres said.

“Gretna is a great community with a strong community spirit,” he said.