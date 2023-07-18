The Gretna Public Library is looking to merge its spaces into a single, larger library to better serve the needs of the community.

The Gretna Public Library Foundation, alongside the City of Gretna, is currently in the early phases of a fundraising campaign to build a new facility that would house the main and children's libraries in their entirety.

The libraries are a key part of the city. They hosted 589 events in 2022 and brought in 25,000 visitors. But the fact that there's limited staff to cover both the main and children's buildings mean only one can be open at any given time, with limited overlap.

Many of the library’s events also have to take place outside due to the spacial limitations the buildings provide.

The plans for the new facility would move the Gretna Public Library out of downtown, where the children's library sits in the middle of and the main library bookends near Gretna Elementary School.

The library would join Gretna City Hall in leaving downtown, with current plans calling for the library and city offices in the same building.

“A conceptual rendering of a community building that houses the city hall functions, library services and provides meeting space was prepared by Schemmer Architecture,” City Administrator Paula Dennison said. “The building plans and details will begin to be compiled as the capital campaign for the library progresses.”

In order to build the new facility, the community and local businesses are being asked to support the fundraising campaign, with the Gretna City Council’s library ambassador, Kara Alexander, saying that the project is an investment in the future of the city.

“This campaign is an effort to better our community now and for generations to come,” Alexander said. “A strong library is a sign of a strong future and we look forward to the day we dedicate this new facility.”

The library moving out of its current locations would also create new spaces for businesses in the growing downtown area of Gretna, which has seen rapid development in recent years.

The move is backed up by the residents of Gretna, who said during a community study that a single-location library was a high priority for the community.

Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed emphasized how important having a unified library is for the city's future.

“Having two locations with split hours, split staff and split collections is a temporary solution for a community that is experiencing exponential growth,” Reed said. “We will soon need a new permanent location, a legacy that will serve our community for years to come.“