Twenty-two vendors lined McKenna Avenue on Saturday morning for the inaugural Gretna Farmers Market.

“It’s going really good,” market organizer Briana Bowdino told the Times on Saturday morning. “The community really wanted this to happen.”

More than 30 vendors have expressed interest in participating, and the crowds were strong for the first farmers market of the season.

“It’s been a fantastic showing,” Bowdino said. “The community has showed up, which has been really nice.”

Operating in downtown Gretna on Saturdays, the market will run 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 28. A rotating food truck will be available for those looking for a snack or meal.

The market has the backing of the City of Gretna, which is providing portable toilets, and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is providing support, although Briana Bowdino said the market is running as its own independent entity. Bowdino is an area soap maker who helped revive the Ashland Farmers Market in 2022, and she answered a call from the Gretna City Council for someone to organize the Gretna market.

Bowdino said that the Gretna community steps up when there’s something happening and shows they’re ready to offer support.

“It really brings out the best of Gretna,” she said.

Several produce growers are participating, and more veggies will be available at the market from vendors’ backyards gardens. Beyond that, bakers and fresh flowers and other farmers market staples will be available.

Next weekend, the market will run alongside the Gretna Business Expo, which will bolsters’ the weekly market by bringing out additional craft and flea vendors, as well as extra food trucks, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the chamber, predicted in an earlier interview with the Times that the farmers market on Saturday mornings is going to take off this summer.

“I think it’s going to be bigger than any of us are anticipating,” Reitmeier said.