Gretna senior linebacker Joey Vieth continued the recent trend of Dragon Division I commits with his pledge to reigning FCS champions South Dakota State.

Vieth, who announced his commitment in a post Aug. 5 following an offer two days before, recorded 28 total tackles in the middle of the Gretna defense, and also recorded an interception, the second of his career.

This year, the 6-foot-3 linebacker is likely to step into an even bigger role for the Dragons after the top eight tacklers from last year’s Class A state runner-up team were seniors.

The Jackrabbits are the reigning champions in the Football Championship Subdivision, winning the title with a 45-21 victory over North Dakota State.

First-year head coach Jimmy Rogers takes over this season after the retirement of 26-year head coach John Stieglemeier. Rogers’ was the defensive coordinator in Brookings, S.D., for the last 10 years.