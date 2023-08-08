Basketball and football stand-out at Gretna Alex Wilcoxson committed to Morningside to play hoops next winter.

The Dragons senior was a force in the secondary last year and is expected to start at quarterback this fall, but his athletic career will continue on the hardwood for the Mustangs.

In a post on Aug. 6, Wilcoxson announced his commitment to the Sioux City, Ia., university.

On the court, Wilcoxson helped lead the Dragons to the Class A state semifinals the last two seasons, narrowly falling on a last-second bucket to Millard North this past March.

Averaging 13.4 points per game over the last two seasons (45 field goal percentage), Wilcoxson has also averaged around 3.1 rebounds per game and went from 1.4 assists and 1 steal per game to 2.2 and 1.5 in 2022-23.

The Mustangs finished 24-8 last year, reaching the NAIA Round of 16, falling to Arizona Christian 85-63.