A state senator representing north-central Sarpy County participated last Wednesday in the White House’s State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights.

Sen. Jen Day of Gretna traveled to Washington, D.C., for the event organized by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs to encourages state legislators from across the country to engage in conversations about policy agendas, democracy and reproductive rights, according to a news release.

“I’m excited to be here exchanging ideas and strategies with other lawmakers on how to protect reproductive rights,” Day said in a release. “One year after the Dobbs decision, we are at a critical point in history and we have to be steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of Nebraskans.”

In Dobbs v. Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, stripping women’s constitutional right to abortion and handing authority over the issue to states.

In the year since, courts have put enforcement of several abortion bans and restrictions on hold while they consider whether they comply with state constitutions, including six currently paused.

However, there have been final rulings in just a handful of cases since the Dobbs ruling, with no clear trend on how they’re going, leaving uncertainty in its wake.

The debate over abortion rights and gender-affirming care were front and center in the Nebraska Legislature this past session.

Lawmakers, with Day and others in opposition, narrowly passed LB 574, which bans abortions at 12 weeks past gestation and gender-affirming surgeries for people under 19, along with restricting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the same age group.

“Despite a broad consensus among Nebraskans in opposition to further restrictions on abortion, 2023 was an unprecedented year for anti-reproductive rights legislation, highlighting the need for continued advocacy on this topic,” according to the release distributed by Day’s office.