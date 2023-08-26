The 2023 Class of the Metro race at Walnut Creek Recreation Area officially kicked off the cross country season with most of Sarpy County teams competing.

In the total team standings, Omaha Marian and Creighton Prep took the girls and boys team titles. Papillion-La Vista placed second in the girls standings, while Papio South and Gretna were fourth and fifth among the boys.

Papillion-La Vista South girls won the 4000-meter open run, filling up the entire top 10, finishing in the following order: Kaitlyn Swartz (winner, 15:08.10), Marissa Garcia, Payton Jorczak, Grace Hovey, Aleah Stenger, Kamryn Exner, Grace Baum, Jenna Stenger, Gracie Clarke and Hayden Gigstead.

Omaha Westside swept the top three spots in the boys open 4k (Graham Papenfuss, Gautam Gurung and Quinn Skiermont). Bellevue West’s Charlie Reimer placed ninth.

In the boys senior 5k, Ethan Mann was the top finisher from Sarpy County, placing 14th. Creighton Prep’s Dennis Chapman won with a time of 15:59.10.

Omaha Westside took first and second (Stella Miner, Claire White), while Bellevue West’s Kara Muller and Papillion-La Vista’s Kara Haffke placed third and sixth, respectively.

In the junior races, Gretna East’s Braden Lofquest – All-Class State gold medal in the 800 during the spring track season – picked up where he left off in the spring with a winning time of 16:30.60, while Gavin Luthi, Brady Donahue and Jaxon Nielsen all placed in the top 10. Titan Jake Davis was 0.60 seconds behind Nielsen in 11th.

Millard West took the top three spots in the girls race (Kate Ebmeier, Litzey Fredette, Jenna Lake), while Gretna East’s Camryn Reeson was the top Sarpy finisher in 11th.

Among the sophomores, Alexis Chadek (Papio) placed 1:03.20 behind winner Abbigail Durow from Millard South (19:51.30) in the girls run – helping to earn a tie for first in the team scores between the Monarchs and Patriots – while Gretna’s Caleb Larsen earned the win in the boys race with a time of 17:59.50.

Both Ben Insko (third) and Calen Spady (fifth) from Papio South, and Elliot Reece (seventh) from Gretna East were in the top 10. In the girls run, Kelsey VanWaart placed seventh and Lydia Edmonds 14th.

Millard West runners Eli Bickley and Libby Frazier won the boys and girls freshmen races. Colton Menning (seventh, Gretna) was the top Sarpy finisher from the boys, and Gracie Suppes placed second for the Monarchs from the girls.