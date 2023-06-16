Gretna junior Mikey Stukenholtz was named the Nebraska Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year, following current and future teammate Brett Perkins.

The Dragons duo will be playing together at University of Nebraska-Omaha after Stukenholtz graduates next year. This year, the junior winger was a constant danger for opposing defenses, tallying 18 goals and 14 assists as the Dragons returned to the state championship.

Although they fell 2-1 to Creighton Prep, Stukenholtz was clearly the focus of the Junior Jays defense, as he was throughout the 15-4 season playing as defending state champions.

After the state championship defeat, in which Prep brought the physicality, Stukenholtz said the Dragons will need to "embrace that physicality, get bigger" to get back and reclaim their title next year.

Stukenholtz led an attack that scored 86 goals and will be at the forefront next year along with Maguire Perkins as Brett Perkins and Tommy Sowinski -- 26 goals and 21 assists combined -- graduate and some non-seniors likely to move to Gretna East.

"There's no difference in speed with Mikey with a ball (and) Mikey without a ball," Dragons head coach Tyler Ortlieb said after the Dragons 8-1 state quarterfinal win over Lincoln East, in which Stukenholtz scored a hat trick. "When you get a kid that that can do that, one day he'll attract all the attention, the next one Maguire Perkins would, and then you've got Tommy Sowinski up there."