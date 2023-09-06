Nebraska softball has had a pretty good summer when it comes to building its pipeline to Sarpy County (see Jordy Bahl from Papillion). That pipeline may have just become as wide as the Platte River with the commitments of a pair of Gretna Dragons.

First on Sunday, catcher and third baseman Carlie Muhlbach announced her commitment, thanking the Huskers coaching staff and expressing her excitement to play in Lincoln.

I can’t give enough thanks to Coach Revelle, Coach Miller, Coach Sippel, and Coach Ferrell!!! I can’t wait to be a part of the Husker Family!! GO BIG RED!!!! ❤️🤍🌽 https://t.co/700Y8PNFDe — Carlie (@CarlieMuhlbach) September 3, 2023

Through 14 games after transferring from Hastings, Muhlbach is batting .385 (10-for-26) with 14 RBIs and three home runs as a junior.

"It definitely feels great," she said. "Like, just being a part of the Husker family now, it's fantastic. I went to a few camps before like I could be recruited and it was just great. I love the coaches, the facilities, everything about it was right. It just felt like home.

"It definitely did not take a long time for me to make up my mind. I took a an unofficial visit there Sunday. And, you know, back to everything, just felt right, it did. (I) love the coaches, facilities, got to dig more deep into that, so everything was right."

In the remainder of her time at Gretna, Muhlbach hopes to make the All-State team and be the best teammate she can.

"Outside of my personal goals, I just want to be the best teammate I can be, compete like crazy and you know, just be the best I can be," she said.

Muhlbach was joined late Tuesday by Jensen, an All-State pitcher in 2022 and was 30-2 with 376 strikeouts (better than 10:1 K to BB ratio, allowing 35 walks) in 185.1 innings and a 0.72 ERA.

Thanks to the Coaches @RhondaRevelle , @DLouMiller , @lorisippel , and @liv_ferrell39 !! So excited to commit to the Husker’s and to be a part of Husker nation!!! GBR🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 https://t.co/buyn57onYH — Alexis Jensen 99 (@99jensenalexis) September 6, 2023

Jensen hasn't pitched quite as regularly as she did last year, but has still limited opponents and provided plenty of hitting on her end as well.

The Huskers have shored up their future with the commitments of both Class of 2025 Dragons.