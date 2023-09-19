Gretna’s Carleigh Reoh tied as individual champion at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, while Papillion-La Vista South was second in team scores.

With a score of 79, Reoh finished tied with Millard North’s Cali Wisdom. Rounding out the Dragons team, which finished fourth, were Kenna Mikos (tenth, 92), Cassidy Noonan (98), Charly Meyerink (103) and Ella Porter (105).

The Titans’ second place finish, 16 strokes behind Omaha Duchesne (347), was led by Megan Sianez in fifth overall (85). Laney Berger followed in 11th (92), while Lauren Langenfeld and Ellen McCann tied for 12th (93). Maggie Gast rounded out Papio South’s scores with a 100.

Coming in sixth, Gretna East placed two medalists, Hadley Babe (eighth, 88) and Ellie Henn (92). The other Griffins were Brooklyn Vaida (101), Michela Kralik (110) and Libby Hegge (134).

The host Thunderbirds placed tenth (475 – Megan Klone, Gabi Merkle, Sonny Sobczyk, Mia McVay and Ilenia Fern) and Bellevue East 12th (502 – J.J. Reimer, Janessa Mbatia, Evelyn Carozza, Emerson Schubauer, Ally Cook).

Papillion-La Vista’s Audra Demory tied with Langenfeld and McCan in 12th with a 93. The Monarchs did not place in the team scores (three finished, one withdrew) as Morgan Neu finished just one stroke outside the top 20 (96) and Katie Van Sant scored a 113.