The Griffins won’t want to remember this one for the result — luckily for them it doesn’t count anyway — but softball is now underway at Gretna East, with a big crowd in support.

In a Jamboree scrimmage against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Gretna East played in front of packed stands against the first opposition in Griffins history.

“There was a lot of jitters tonight, saw that with the girls as we're getting ready, everybody's kind of outside their comfort zone a little bit,” head coach Wade Tracy said. “We had a lot of just everybody wanted to get through that first one and just get out here and play, and when you get to play a great team like Millard West too, amped it up just a little bit and it was an amazing atmosphere here tonight. I mean, there's not many games where you see that many fans like that, so it was a lot of fun.”

The consistent theme Tracy emphasized after the game was the support of the fans and excitement to play in front of those fans every day in top-notch, brand-new facilities.

“It’s hard to not be excited every day to come out here when you know people are going to support you and people are going to come out and show their support for the girls,” Tracy said. “It's a blessing every single day to come out and have facilities like this, to have the support that we've had. The girls have been awesome.”

Challenges are sure to emerge, as typified by young, inexperienced teams in that jitters are prevalent and snowball innings an ever-present threat.

In Tuesday’s scrimmage, the Wildcats were held scoreless by the Griffins through four innings, but a three-run home run in the fifth was followed by an eight-run sixth to turn a 0-0 tie into an 11-0, run-rule loss for Gretna East.

“We showed our age there a little bit there at the end. But yeah, we came out and competed,” Tracy said. “And when we kind of got punched in the mouth a little bit, took some of the wind out of our sails, you know, but we competed really, really well for the first part, now it's just learning from it and moving (forward), adding it on and being able to compete for seven full innings.”

The Griffins will look to live up to their namesake and rise from the ashes as they jump straight from the frying pan and into the fire over the next week: at Millard South to open the regular season on Thursday, games against defending state champions Marian and Papillion-La Vista (third place at the state tournament) on Friday, and at Gretna on Monday. After facing the top three teams in Class A, the Griffins will open at home on Tuesday against Omaha Burke.

“I think we can gain a lot of momentum from it. I mean, the hope is that we don't have a lot of those snowball type innings. Like we saw here tonight with the one but we're gonna go out and see the best,” Tracy said. “We're gonna see probably, four, if not five of the best teams in the state here to start, and that's who we want to be competing with. You want to go see those teams and hopefully we can compete and hold our own just a little bit and then take some of the little positives and just move it on down the road.”