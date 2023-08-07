In the early ‘90s, RIOT GRRRL took on hierarchal structures with protest art, punk music and politics.

This past weekend, GRRRL Camp at Falconwood Park in Bellevue revived the same magic of individualism and femme empowerment for a one day camping festival.

Shannon Claire, the park's executive director who joined the Falconwood team in May, began planning the festival with owner and self proclaimed “Swagadocious Sultan of Soirees” Brandon Miller.

Three months to coordinate an event came with difficulties, but if anyone could do it, it would be Claire.

“He brought me on to really focus on getting concerts and festivals back to the park,” Claire said. “When he mentioned wanting a femfest, I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I’ve wanted to do that for like 10 years.’”

Claire previously hosted "X-rated Women in Music" on 89.3 FM in Lincoln. According to the shows Facebook, the broadcast highlighted music by "femmes, righteous babes, dolls, lasses, chicks, dames, maiden and minxes," a perfect call sheet for a feminist extravaganza.

This years lineup included 13 performances, six of whom Nebraska musicians such as Omaha-based singer-songwriter Ione, pop-indie musician Ebba Rose, pop artist Sand and Lincoln-based artists Vera Devorah, Freakabout and aptly named all girl punk-ish group Estrogen Projection.

The second act of the day was Taylor Hughs, better known by her stage name pure xtc. The Baltimore-based pop songwriter ramped up concertgoers with her lyrical melodies and upbeat energy.

Hughs was classically trained in violin and cello in her childhood before falling in love with the drums, which she played on tour for 10 years. After the pandemic, the multi-talented musician switched her medium again and went solo.

"I feel like most of my life I was touring with different bands across the country. Then the pandemic hit and I was living in New York City and it was really, really scary," Hughs said. "I'm like, I can't even create, I'm stuck and my wife told me, 'You can't give up music.'"

So she picked up the guitar and decided to sing releasing her first album in 2021, "Nobody's Home."

At the Zipline brewing stage in the pavilion, Boxknife delivered on an intoxicating rollercoaster ride of dark pop and synth. The queer Lincoln-based band transformed the energy of the room with their danceable beats with meaningful lyrics that discuss real-life issues like mental health.

"It's so nice to be here at GRRRL Camp, in a place where you don't have to worry," lead singer Brook Worlledge said. "Where you don't have to worry about racism, sexism and homophobia."

GRRRL Camp brings the definition of a 'safe place' to whole new heights, featuring a significant representation of bands and vendors from the LGBTQ community or those who stand as allies and advocates.

"A lot of the time queer spaces are alcohol-focused," said attendee and queer performer Jade Plumb. "Focusing on the art, focusing on music and focusing on community instead of getting drunk is refreshing."

GRRRL Camp is so much more than your average music festival. The event also fosters connections with various workshops, offers important LGBTQ+ and women's health care information at resource booths, and supports small businesses with more than 50 vendors.

Rowenna Bennett's booth displayed her new children's book "Pinapel & Friends, Who are They?" with LGBTQ+ animated characters. The book is a guide to better understanding gender identity in a simplified, colorful and fun way with the main character Pinapel, who uses they/them pronouns.

"Faya has Down syndrome. Cyan, his eyes look a little different because he's visually impaired. Ori is a wheelchair user. Moni is on the autistic spectrum, and El wears a cochlear implant," Bennett said in explaining the different characters. "So this is the first of future books that will talk about the intersectionality of all of those."

GRRRL Camp is the metro area's first festival specifically featuring female and queer performers since Bensons first Fridays held femme fest, which ended prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that large crowds are less taboo and the concert scene inches towards i's pre-pandemic popularity, it's exciting to see festivals take on larger issues and prioritize safe spaces.