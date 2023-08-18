Harbor Freight Tools will open a new store in La Vista's Brentwood Square.

The store at 8010 S. 84th St. is expected to open this fall. A construction worker told the Times the store would be finished in about 10 to 12 weeks.

Harbor Freight said that local workers and companies were working on the La Vista store.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in La Vista for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a news release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the La Vista area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal employees, according to the company. The store will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.