The Papillion community came out Tuesday, July 11, to help lay to rest a longtime police officer who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

A funeral service for Lt. Raymond “Ray” Higgins was held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Papillion. Following the service, Higgins was taken to Cedar Dale Cemetery for burial.

The public lined the procession route to the cemetery along Lincoln, Washington, First and 72nd streets as well as Cedardale Road.

Higgins, 57, died unexpectedly July 3. He grew up in Papillion, graduating from Papillion La Vista High School in 1984. He joined the Papillion Police Department in 1988, rising to the rank of lieutenant in 2021. He also served the Papillion and Springfield volunteer fire departments and ran a lawn service business.