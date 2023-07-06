A new Hillcrest property has welcomed residents at the eastern edge of the Highway 370 corridor in Bellevue.

Hillcrest Health Services held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce last month at Freedom Village of Bellevue, a senior living community located along Harlan Drive just west of Galvin Road near Hillcrest Health & Rehab.

Freedom Village offers a mix of 28 garden homes and a four-story apartment tower. Residents have a private clubhouse, fitness equipment, gardening areas, courtyards and a dog park, and they also have access to Hillcrest's health care services as needed.

The project bookends Hillcrest's investments along Highway 370, which include the Highlands of Gretna, a project still under construction at the site of the former Rod Kush mansion on Highway 6, just north of Highway 370. It's expected to open next year.

The $51 million Gretna project is more than 30 acres and will have garden homes surrounding a larger building that will have 86 independent living apartments, 26 assisted living apartments and 15 memory support units.

Jim Janicki, chief administrative officer and co-owner, previously told the Times that the company's "370 strategy" features six properties along the Highway 370 corridor, with two each in Bellevue, Papillion and Gretna.

