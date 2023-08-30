Sarpy County, like much of the rest of the country, is in desperate need for housing.

The need is not just for affordable and low-income housing, but includes workforce and senior living units as well. In turn, the shortage leaves some businesses struggling to find enough workers.

“Our housing is currently very short, regardless of income level or affordability level,” said Carolyn Pospisil, director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County.

After the 2019 flood event destroyed nearly 400 homes, the county conducted an affordable housing study that showed the county’s vacancy rate was less than 2%.

“A healthy (housing) economy is supposed to be about a 7% vacancy rate, so there’s definitely, at all affordability levels, there's a huge shortage,” Pospisil told the Times in an interview. “Granted, that's nationwide, but, definitely, we're seeing a huge impact for that in Sarpy.”

The county’s housing study, released in April 2020, proposed a five-year plan to add 5,579 total housing units, including 3,618 owner-occupied and 1,961 rental units.

The study also recommended that 465 of the new housing units be designated for low and very low income households — those eligible for federal assistance programs — and 2,900 housing units for the county’s growing workforce population.

Pospisil said that, in the terms used in the study, “very low income” households earn 20% or less than the median household income, while ”low income” households earn between 20% and 50%, and “workforce” households earn between 50% and 100% of the median income.

The Sarpy County median household income for a four-person household in 2021 was nearly $89,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That average puts the very low income threshold at $17,800, and low income at $44,500 for a four-person household.

“Every community recognizes the lack of available housing,” Pospisil said. “I don't think you'd have a conversation with any of the municipalities that wouldn't say that. That's an issue for them, especially when we get into things like we're at the workforce level, where we're bringing new businesses in, there’s no people for the new businesses — not because we don't have the people, but because there's nowhere for them to live.”

Hoppe Development is one of the real estate developers looking to make a dent in Sarpy County’s housing shortage. The Lincoln-based development firm is in the planning stages for a 600-unit subdivision in Papillion, southeast of the 72nd Street and Capehart Road intersection, that combines affordable and market-rate units.

“This subdivision is an attempt on our part to put affordable housing integrated within larger neighborhoods in areas of high opportunity with supportive child care infrastructure,” said Jake Hoppe, Hoppe Development’s managing principal. “What we're doing here — and we're doing this in Lincoln, Fremont and Grand Island as well — where we have kind of a large-scale mixed income and mixed product development, integrating the affordable housing into the market-rate housing by design.”

The complex intends to list 350 market-rate rental units along with about 200 affordable housing rental units and 50 affordable for-sale units.

Unit designs include traditional three-story multifamily buildings, 12-plexes, eight-plexes, rowhomes and a small-scale commercial "town center" facility, Hoppe said.

Hoppe is partnering with Habitat for Humanity for the affordable housing units, because the cost for new construction has increased "significantly" because of inflation and, more recently, the cost of interest rate increases.

"Without some sort of financial airing, just the base cost of a unit of housing far exceeds what median income and below individuals can rent or purchase,” Hoppe said. “Our expertise is kind of understanding how these different federal, state and local programs can work together to be able to offset those cost increases and deliver an affordable unit and create partnerships with folks like Habitat.”

Partnerships like the one Hoppe has with Habitat for Humanity and similar organizations are vital if communities are really looking to increase the availability of affordable housing.

“We can't do it all on our own,” said Trent Albers, communications director for the City of Papillion, where the Hoppe development is located. “It takes teamwork, because from a City of Papillion standpoint, it's a free market. We're trying to work to bring down barriers and reduce costs and things like that, but, yeah, it takes a team effort to be able to make some of those other affordable housing options a reality.”

One of the barriers that Papillion City Hall is working to remove is reducing the time it takes for a development project to work its way through the city’s various departments.

“We've been working collaboratively over the past year to look at our internal processes on how we can be more efficient in the development process,” Papillion Planning Director Travis Gibbons said. “One of the things that we really see lately is that time is money for a developer, and we have specific building seasons here in Nebraska. You've got to get started, you've got to get footings in the ground before the freeze and before the winter starts. So, if a developer misses that opportunity to start construction, it's almost a year delay at that point because of the seasons.”

The City of Papillion has been able to streamline the development pipeline in order to more efficiently move projects through the system, Gibbons said.

“There are certain things that you can't change: rezoning processes, subdivisions require public hearings and notifications, and the state laws, so we have to follow those,” Gibbons said. “But our internal process of reviews can be (changed), and they have been sped up to be more efficient.”

The City of Papillion is also encouraging developers to provide more neighborhoods similar to what the Hoppe development will become.

“What we’ve been really actively trying to do is encourage developers to provide more what we call ‘housing topologies,’” Gibbons said. “So, that is not just the single family homes, but it’s duplexes, triplexes, rowhomes, townhomes, cottages.”

Gibbons pointed to a development for seniors called Founders Ridge, to be located at the intersection of South 126th Street and Highway 370, which the Papillion City Council recently approved for rezoning to allow the project to go forward.

“There is a lack of senior housing affordability that we've seen in the community, not just in Papillion, but all of the Omaha and Sarpy County metro area,” Gibbons said. “We've seen some products come in and some developers come in with those, to do some senior housing.”

Papillion, of course, is not the only place where housing subdivisions are being added. Growth is evident across Gretna, and Bellevue also has a number of housing developments underway, including the Redwood Living apartments that are currently under construction southeast of the intersection of South 25th Street and Cornhusker Road.

Redwood is building 131 market-rate rental units in the nearly 27 acre lot. While none of the units will be set aside for low income assistance, market-rate apartments are needed, too.

“The conversation isn't about affordable housing or workforce housing,” Pospisil said. “It's about housing affordability across the board. We don't have appropriate housing for each income level and then, even if you just take the number of units, period, there's not enough to meet the need.”

The state and federal governments are also helping local communities build new affordable housing with the Nebraska Affordable Housing Tax Credit and Low-Income Tax Housing Credit, respectively.

The LIHTC was created by the Tax Reform Act of 1986. It provides state and local agencies the equivalent of approximately $9 billion in annual budget authority to issue tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Nebraska AHTC program was signed into law in 2017, and was modeled after the federal tax credit. The state equally matches the federal program.

“The project that is just finished leasing at 25th and Chandler is the first tax credit property that's been done in Bellevue for quite a while, or in Sarpy County in general, for quite a while,” Pospisil said. “That's given us a bump in what's available for housing, and so it's given us some success, so hopefully that's something that we can build on going forward.”