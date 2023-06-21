Oral Roberts freshman pitcher Hudson Hart became the first Gretna player to make a return to Omaha to play in the College World Series with the Eagles’ appearance.

For current Dragons like Chuck Thomas, seeing someone who was their teammate just last spring is “really cool.”

“The second we all found out Oral Roberts was making (the CWS), we all went crazy, all texted him,” Thomas said. “Really exciting moment for us all really.”

The Dragons hoped to visit Charles Schwab Field to see Hart play before the Eagles were eliminated by TCU with a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.

“We're trying to all go see him but we had a game, so it didn't really work out but it's really exciting to see him out there.”

During his time at Gretna, Hart was a “typical PO” – pitcher-only – who was able to balance fun with being serious.

“We loved being around him. He's a funny guy. He also knew when it was time to just bear down and work. He was serious when he needed to be serious, and if he didn't need to be serious, he was not at all. So he's just really good at that.”

On the mound, Gretna legion head coach Bryan O’Flynn said Hart had a presence on the mound and was a hard thrower.

“Threw a lot of strikes, obviously, but I'd say presence on the mound and velocity as a pitcher (set him apart).”

Having a former Dragon in the College World Series also provides hope.

“I think it gives people hope,” O’Flynn said. “I look at it, ‘That guy was playing high school baseball a year ago, and maybe I can do that someday.’ So I think it keeps people's dreams and hopes alive. I don't know that people don't think that already, but it's a real life situation where people can look and see he just played high school baseball in Gretna last year and now he's in the College World Series. So I think people are pretty excited about it.

“I don't want to say it puts Gretna on the map, but it's just a pretty cool thing to look at one of your former players playing in a moment like that. So it's really good for Hudson.”

Against a good pitcher for Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North), the Dragons also fell on Tuesday, 4-2, after Skylar Graham and Kalvin Janssen drove in a couple of runs in the seventh.

Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) 012 100 0 – 4

Gretna Post 216 (12-9) 000 000 2 – 2