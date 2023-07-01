Humanities Nebraska announced the recipients of its spring round of educator grants, supporting 30 projects and helping dozens of teachers to reach thousands of Nebraska students.

Among those projects is Hawks a Human submitted by Amy Diegel at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School in La Vista.

The purpose of the grants is to help celebrate Humanities Nebraska's 50th anniversary in 2023 and to spark the next 50 years of humanities learning, programming and exchange of ideas, according to a news release.

A second round of applications for a limited number of $1,000 educator grants is now open, with a deadline of Sept. 1. New applicants are especially encouraged to apply. To do so, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/edugrant.

Grants are available to full-time educators and can be used for expenses including, but not limited to, tools and materials for humanities projects, professional development opportunities in the humanities, humanities speaker fees and humanities field trips. No matching funds are required.