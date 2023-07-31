The weather may have been a little well done, but the brats and burgers seemed just right Friday evening at Gretna’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The church's Bags, Beer and Brats event, first held in 2018, has become a key part of the annual Gretna Days celebration

“It’s a community festival that includes live music, a bag tournament and beer garden,” said Greg Reitmeier, who was in charge of the event. “It’s been well attended.”

In the past, about 800 people came to the event, though the hot weather kept some folks away this year, he said.

Numerous organizations — including the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, Gretna Optimist Club and the Knights of Columbus Council 10047 — volunteered their time in helping out, including providing food, he said.

Two local companies, Cookie Co. and Kona Ice, also came with their treats.

The event started at 5 p.m. with the temperature still around 98 degrees, but eventually clouds appeared cooling things off a bit. Fortunately, rain that may have dampened things stayed away.

Among those attending was Mayor Mike Evans, who said it’s important to be creative in offering events with that small town, community feel for current and new residents.

“They want that community feel, and we have to keep delivering that," he said.

Guitarist Cooper James, who is from Gretna, sang while walking around the grounds, as well as on a makeshift stage.

Meanwhile, dozens attended to participate in corhhole tournament, including Dennis Eden.

“I’ve been doing this socially for five years,” he said. “It’s a great time.”

It was indeed hot out there, he added.

“I’ve been waiting for that one cloud (to hide the sun), but it’s not big enough.”

Local residents Steven Decent and Justin Nash paired up against other teams.

“We’ve been playing five to six years, just to have fun,” Decent said. “It just came natural to us.”

Among those enjoying the food under tents was Joe Marik and his family.

“It’s very nice,” he said.

The event is not a fundraiser, just a nice way of bringing the community together, Reitmeier said.

“It’s a great community, family event,” he said. “It’s family friendly.”