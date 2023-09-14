In the midst of a reset after a 5-5 start to the season, Papillion-La Vista celebrated senior night by dismantling Omaha South in a sweep Thursday night.

“We have had a lot of ups and downs this season,” Monarchs head coach Priscilla Petersen said after the 3-0 win over the Packers (25-6, 25-1, 25-6). “We felt like this week was where we're going to reset and review our expectations and come up with a plan of how we reach our goals that we want to reach, because we have all the pieces, it's just about putting them all together.”

Papio senior Mia Trvdy echoed her head coach’s sentiments.

“It’s been a pretty good season, obviously some ups and downs, but I think me personally, I think I'm doing a pretty good job,” she said. “Our team obviously can always get better and we're gonna get better just for State, and I'm excited.”

Tvrdy led the way with 12 kills, and added three aces as the Monarchs created trouble for the Packers all night in serve receptions. Senior Faith Frame led the way with 10 aces.

“We definitely wanted to work on the little things, establishing our free ball plays, making sure that we're staying aggressive, serving it in our zones and just keeping our energy and our level play out the whole time,” Petersen said.

During a stoppage in play with an announcement over the PA and a post-match team picture, senior Reagan Hickey was recognized for surpassing the previous school record in assists with 3,465 and counting.

"Tonight was huge for Reagan. She did break the record a couple of games ago, but that was just a huge honor and a big part of her career," Petersen said. "She's done so much for our program, on and off the court as a leader and just being able to run our offense so effectively. We love her."

Seven seniors (Tvrdy, Frame, Hickey, Morgan Glaser, Kylie Gilbert, Lauren Burden, Julia Davenport) are all part of Papio's success as a program, most recently reaching the state semifinals last year.

"We love our seniors, all seven of them contribute to the team and are all a part of our success that we have. They're all great girls on and off the court and they're leaders in the program from day one," Petersen said.

Glaser added three kills and five aces, while Gilbert contributed three kills and an ace. Freshman Aubree Fettin piled up five kills in the third set.

The Monarchs now shift focus into the Lincoln Public Schools Classic on Saturday before hosting Elkhorn South on Tuesday.

Omaha South (3-9) 6;1;6 – 0

Papillion-La Vista (6-5) 25;25;25 – 3