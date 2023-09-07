Get ready to have a ball.

By late October, a new indoor basketball and pickleball facility in Papillion should be ready for action, said Andy Beck, founder of AEF Academy, a youth developmental basketball organization.

“It’s going to be a nice building,” he said.

With 13,000 square feet of space, this indoor facility next to the city’s Public Works Department facility at 99th Street and Portal Road, will feature three basketball courts and four pickleball courts, Beck said.

“We want pickleball to be as well known as basketball,” he said.

There will also be men’s and women’s restrooms as well as an office and concession area.

The outside walls are up with the pouring of concrete for the floors in progress, Beck said. However, it will take about 30 days to reach full strength. Then the placement of the wood floor will take another two to three weeks.

Beck said the target for opening the AEF Academy facility is Oct. 23.

Adding more available courts in the community is a clear need, especially during cold winter months, Beck said.

“There’s not a lot of indoor space during the wintertime," Beck said. "We want to have space for kids to play.”

Beck, a longtime youth athletic coach in the metro area, founded AEF Academy in 2022 with four youth basketball teams. Today, he has 14 teams for boys and girls in third through eighth grades.

“There’s an enormous amount of interest in the community,” Beck said.

His goal is to soon have teams for preschoolers through the second grade, along with high school teams, playing on the new AEF Academy courts.

Upon completion, the plan is to have the pickleball courts available for hourly rental for the public during daytime hours on weekdays. The basketball courts would be set aside for the youth teams in the evenings.

There would be weekend activities held at the new facility, too.

“We’re also looking at open gym memberships,” Beck said.