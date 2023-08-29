There was a palpable buzz in the air at Gretna‘s softball field on Monday night. This matchup — the first varsity contest between mythical mascots, Griffins and Dragons — was greatly anticipated, but much more than a game was on display.

A community as strong as the suburban Omaha town can never truly be divided. That statement has perhaps rarely been better displayed than by Monday night’s Dragons softball home opener.

Gretna hosted the fledgling Gretna East Griffins for their home opener that exemplified the familial feeling of the fringe Omaha suburb.

By estimate, roughly 100 to 150 kids sported jerseys representing the Storm — the local softball arm of the Gretna Youth Softball and Baseball (GYSBA) team — and crowded the grandstand at the field, spilling into the grass leading down to packed bleachers past the dugouts down both baselines.

Beyond that, the talent on the field brought out some prominent eyes. University of Washington head softball coach Heather Tarr, Nebraska’s Rhonda Revelle, and Creighton recruiting coordinator/assistant coach Ryan Wieligman were among college coaches in attendance.

“Yeah, it's cool. I mean, you know, a lot of our kids are used to doing that in the summer a little bit," Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. “They've played in front of Washington's coach, and coach Revelle has kind of taken up camp here at our place for a while. I think they're used to it, but it does take some getting used to and truthfully, the biggest thing for our kids tonight was playing the home opener.”

Gretna East head coach Wade Tracy, meanwhile, saw it as an incredible opportunity not only for the players to show off their talent to college coaches, but also to put Sarpy County softball on full display.

"It was a great night, just for softball in Gretna and in Sarpy County. I mean, it was an unreal atmosphere," Tracy said. "I mean, there was all the little kids out here too, which was really cool. You know, and again, like we've talked about before, getting to see the best, and that team is one of the best, and you can see one of the best pitchers in the state, too."

That pitcher being All-Stater Alexis Jensen, who pitched the first two innings and allowed just one runner to reach base (a walk) while striking out six. She then came in with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gretna holding an 8-0 lead.

Tracy was very impressed by the junior pitcher and knows facing the best makes his team better.

"It's gonna make competing against some of the other ones maybe a little bit easier," he said.

While Tarr couldn’t comment on Jensen — per NCAA regulations, college coaches aren’t permitted to speak about individual high school athletes — she did love the environment. Tarr previously spent time in the area recruiting current Huskies pitcher Ruby Meylan at Skutt Catholic.

"I love watching high school softball in the fall specifically. I think there's a great amount of talent in this area. And it was fun to see the two high schools competing for the first time," she said. "Seeing all these little girls looking up to these high school players, just really cool to see the community that is being built here also, not just in the Omaha area, but Nebraska softball. Jordy Bahl and Ruby Meylan having such great success. It's just really cool to think about what the Midwest could do in the coming years for softball."

On the field, the Dragons were led to an 8-0 win (5 inn.) by Carlie Muhlbach with three RBIs, while both Jensen and Megan Marshall added two each. Emerson Johnson also drove in a run.

"I just think we have depth in our lineup," Heard said. "I think we're gonna score runs if we just stay the course. You know, especially over a seven-inning game where you're gonna see a kid three and four times. I think the depth of our lineup is maybe one of our biggest strengths."

On both sides of the line, the head coaches are excited about where softball is in Gretna in spite of the prominent split.

"I think softball's in a really good place here. It just is," Heard said. "Honestly, we tried not to talk too much about it. You know, for us, we really tried to focus on our home opener and making it about the things that we could control. But it's there, right? Like it's a big deal. They've got friends and family and that stuff in the other dugout, so I don't know. I thought her kids handled it pretty well."

Among the family splits, most notably Adeline (Gretna) and Amelia (Gretna East) Fliege, who both pitched in Monday's game.

"It's hopefully (more of) the positive side of it because we have a great relationship, having coached underneath (Heard)," said Tracy, who was previously an assistant coach at Gretna. "I'll always be thankful for everything I learned underneath coach Heard and coach (Todd) Mills and coach (Channon) Oseka, and they do everything the right way.

"And they've been nothing but supportive of us and anything we've needed, if we needed something, they've helped out with that, just showing that, yeah, there's two schools, but it doesn't have to be a horrible, bitter rivalry and we're gonna compete our butts off between the lines but as soon as the game is done, there doesn't need to be animosity ... It showed tonight with the atmosphere that people want to come out and see it and see good softball, and I think a lot of the sports in Gretna can be like that, too, hopefully."

Tracy summarized it best: "Old town and new town.”

Gretna East, simply an extension of Gretna.

Gretna East (2-4) .. 000 00x x -- 0 0 0

Gretna (7-0) ......... 260 0xx x -- 8 11 0