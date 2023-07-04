An independent investigation into 52 election-related complaints received by Sarpy County resulted in no evidence of election fraud, voter suppression or criminal misbehavior.

The county issued a news release Friday with the results, which evaluated the 2020 general and 2022 primary elections at the behest of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Investigator William W. Black, a 42-year Nebraska law enforcement veteran with extensive experience in criminal investigations, was hired to conduct the review after the complaints were received May 10, 2022.

"The County Attorney’s Office directed Black to identify the individuals responsible for criminal wrongdoing if it occurred and to forward the evidence and a prosecutable case for specific crimes committed if present," according to the release.

No evidence of criminal wrongdoing was discovered.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said his office takes concerns about elections seriously.

"At the conclusion of this investigation, I remain confident that Sarpy County elections are free, fair and devoid of fraudulent activity or criminal intent,” Polikov said. “The investigation was thorough and professional. The people of Sarpy County can take great comfort in the investigator’s diligence and these findings.”

The county released a 32-page report describing the complaints and detailing the findings of the investigator, including isolated election-related issues caused by human error that did not influence the outcome of the elections, the release states.

One such instance includes a volunteer poll worker recording precinct pollbook information. They were confronted by other poll workers and stopped immediately.

Two people were found to have voted in Sarpy County after moving to nearby jurisdictions. Those voters didn't vote twice, however, and officials determined they would not be able to prove intent for criminal voter fraud.