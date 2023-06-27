Strong pitching from Nick Riggs and hitting from throughout the lineup led the rolling DC Electric Thunderbirds to an 8-3 over Gene’s Auto & Truck Titans on Tuesday.

Against one of the “top pitchers in the state,” Titans senior Brice Wallar, the T-Birds were able to string together some important hits.

“He’s very tough, (I’m) proud of our guys just continuing to battle,” T-Birds head coach Jason Shockey said. “He’s really good, mixes fastball, both sides of the plate, breaking ball, et cetera. Our guys came up with some sort of big swings in some key situations and that’s something that fortunately, we’ve been able to do a little bit here this summer.”

DC Electric (Bellevue West) starting pitcher Nick Riggs gave up the first run of the game on an RBI single by Brett Siemsen in the bottom of the second inning. But from there, the UNO commit settled in, striking out 10 Titans hitters and allowing just two earned runs.

“The biggest thing that was working for me was having kind of my whole staff of pitches,” Riggs said. “I think the biggest thing was being able to execute multiple pitches and multiple sequences and kind of throwing hitters off balance and (hitters) not being able to take pitches.”

Shockey added that in one of his first starts of the summer – typically used as a back-end bullpen pitcher – Riggs was “outstanding.”

“Very good feel for the breaking ball, as well as the split today, and a very live fastball,” Shockey said. “I thought he was outstanding and did a great job of just minimizing a couple of innings where they got guys on, and he did an outstanding job of just continuing to pitch and make pitches in tough situations.”

On his recent commitment to play for the Mavericks after his senior season, Riggs said the coaching staff made him feel “really comfortable.”

“I felt really comfortable talking with them and being around their staff,” he said. “It was a really comfortable choice for me considering it was at home, I would still be around family and have a lot of my guys next to me, so it was a good choice considering they were kind of a local family.”

Support was something Riggs got plenty of on Tuesday, starting with an RBI double that found it’s way down the line off the bat of Kaden Allred in the top of the fourth. Two more runs scored on a passed ball followed by an error.

“I thought Brice did a really nice job of competing on the hill, they got to him,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. “They hit a couple freak plays, we get a passed ball, they score two runs (and) we're not backing up the bases.”

Lynam added that with the wind blowing out – around speeds of 15-20 mph to straightaway left field – “one up top” would have made it a tighter ballgame.

“I thought we were just lacking a little energy today. I don't like to say that, but we got to show up ready to play and we didn't show up to play police offensively. We battled early on and then when they got the lead, then we kind of shut our doors down and (that) was disappointing from our standpoint.”

Nick Glantz and Allred both drove in an RBI each in the fifth to extend the lead to four, and Tyler Jeffus drove a two-run double into left center field after the Titans got a run back on a wild pitch.

Another wild pitch scored a T-Bird, and an RBI single by Riley Schrader in the bottom of the seventh rounded out the scoring in an 8-3 win for the boys from Bellevue West.

Along with Allred and Jeffus driving in two runs each, Shockey was proud of the hitting of Riggs and Drew Grego.

“A lot of key at bats. Riggs had two hits, Grego two hits, one up the middle and (one in the) six-hole that he beat out,” Shockey said. “So just continuing to put pressure on, I think that was huge.”

With a record of 27-2, Shockey added the T-Birds aren’t talking about it much, but deserve credit for showing up every day with a mindset of “going out and getting after it” no matter who they play.

For the Titans, who dropped to 13-9, Lynam has seen progress, especially in a recent 7-3 stretch over the last two weeks.

“We swung the bat really well (in that stretch) I thought, and then today is good pitching beats good hitters,” he said.

DC Electric (27-2) 000 323 0 – 8 11 0

Gene’s Auto (13-9) 010 010 1 – 3 6 2