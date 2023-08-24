J's Smokehouse recently moved to a larger location at American Legion Post 32 in Papillion to accommodate more customers and service a full bar.

The restaurant's official soft opening was Aug. 1, but the barbecue joint intends to have an official grand opening on Sept. 2 with live music, drinks and plenty of brisket.

J's Smokehouse was established by lifelong barbecue enthusiast and former car dealership employee James Hawk.

While Hawk may call Papillion home, his passion for the art of barbecue was ignited by his mother, Nicole Bilgere, whose roots trace back to Oklahoma.

"My mom's from Oklahoma and her dad had a big background in barbecue," Hawk said. "She helps me out a lot, making sides."

It all started in 2019 when a food truck purchase fell through and the young food entrepreneur decided to take the jump to brick-and-mortar. The smokehouse began humbly inside Hawk's family's karate studio, Champion Sport Karate in Papillion, which they quickly outgrew.

When the Monarch Grill by La Paz announced it was closing at the end of July, Hawk seized the opportunity to secure a larger location with a full bar and patio seating in the same area of town.

"We jumped into this spot pretty fast," said Hawk. "We were going to wait until September to open, but some things happened and we decided to get our customer base in here and have a soft opening while we find more staff."

J's Smokehouse is esteemed in the barbecue community, winning first place in Ribstock this year and second place in 2022.

"I just use salt and pepper," Hawk said. "I smoke them with oak wood over a true wood fire smoker, wrap them with a little bit of secret sauce and a little bit of barbecue sauce."

Sales have shown that the formula is perfect, and customers can't get enough of it, with briskets and ribs selling out almost weekly. To accommodate the boost in business, J's Smokehouse has added a second smoker.

The new location also offers new menu items, like walking tacos. At J's Smokehouse, every Tuesday is a Taco Tuesday with $5 tacos.

"The fries are new too and have been a huge hit with our customers," Hawk said. "Everything we make is fresh."

J's Smokehouse offers' dine in and in-store pickup at 230 W. Lincoln St. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 8 p.m.