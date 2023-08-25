John Stevens sold beloved Chinese restaurant Golden Bowl to new owners on May 31 to focus on new venture, Happy Buddhas.

The Asian fusion restaurant plans to open at the end of September in Bellevue's Twin Creek Plaza on the eastern side of the shopping center by Baker's and Hallmark.

Golden Bowl has been voted Bellevue's best Chinese restaurant every year since it opened. Now the former owner is aiming to replicate its success with a new twist.

"We're going to offer a fusion of Chinese and barbecue," Stevens told the Times in an interview. "We'll mostly do carryout but offer dine-in also."

In the 1960s, Asian fusion gained prominence in the United States, blending Asian cuisine with traditional American, Mexican and other Asian dishes. In the Happy Buddhas case, menu items will mix barbecue and Asian flavors.

"The number one thing is quality ingredients," Stevens said. "Everything we serve is top-of-the-line and made fresh."

Vegetable shipments will come four days a week, he said.

"All the meat we use is fresh and cut weekly as well," Stevens said.

But it's not just the food that has customers returning and writing rave reviews, it's the community and atmosphere that Stevens has created at his restaurants.

Stevens said customer service is paramount. He told the Bellevue Leader in 2020 that he missed customer interaction more than anything while the Golden Bowl was closed for repairs.

Happy Buddha is fully staffed and waiting on finishing touches so Stevens and employees can greet diners with a familiar warm welcome that has become his hallmark — two doors from a Hallmark store — at 3608 Twin Creek Drive.