Peaches James Way. Jordyn Bahl Boulevard. A street sign at Papillion Landing Softball Complex dedicated to the two Monarchs legends tells the tale of the impact both have had on a grand scale.

“We’re here to honor two Papillion legends,” said City of Papillion Mayor David Black. “For those that know them, it’s a way to honor and commemorate. For those that don’t, maybe it’s a way to educate."

Both Peaches James-Keaton and Jordy Bahl have set incredible standards. Papillion-La Vista head softball coach Todd Petersen had a front row seat to Bahl’s ascension and knows the level of dominance James-Keaton achieved.

“Jordy’s best year earned-run average was 0.15, Peaches’ — which is a state record — was 0.04," Petersen said. "Jordy gave up three runs in an entire season, and in Peaches' season, she gave up one run. These two are not only extraordinary softball players, but they’re extraordinary people.”

Both are of course unique as players and as people, but the similarities highlighted by Nebraska head softball coach Rhonda Revelle were striking.

The Huskers coach with over 1,000 wins pointed first to their love of families – James-Keaton and Bahl possessing a God-given talent their families “understood the responsibility to grow those gifts so they could sharpen them and shine.”

Second, Revelle has witnessed their fierce loyalty personally from a distance and close proximity.

“They stand up, stand out and stand alone if need be.”

Athleticism, humility and a team-first mentality are further areas that separate James-Keaton and Bahl from the pack as they impact future generations of softball players.

“I have zero doubt the impact they’ve left for a lifetime on Papillion is far-reaching, specifically on Papillion softball,” Revelle said. “Impact doesn’t just fit in Papillion, in the borders of the great state of Nebraska, but nationwide.

“They both walk into a room or walk on a field and they command a presence. But not because they’re trying to, just because of naturally who they are and I think that’s a gift too. And they uplift people, but they also elevate people, and those are two different things. When you can uplift someone’s spirit, but also elevate their performance.”

Both James-Keaton and Bahl shared appreciation for the other during the dedication ceremony on Friday morning.

“Peaches paved the way, gave girls like me something to strive for,” Bahl said.

“Without her being that example, I don’t know what I’d be striving for. I always knew that she was the GOAT, the greatest of all time, and so just being recognized with her is just part of what makes it so cool.”

James-Keaton returned the complimentary attitude to the current Husker.

“These last two years, I can say I was an Oklahoma fan," James-Keaton said. "I probably won’t be anymore, now that you’re here. Every time I watch you play and pitch it makes me want to think that I could still go out there. ... It’s pretty cool, especially to be compared to someone like Jordy, it’s pretty awesome.

"I would love to be saying that I’m similar to her because she’s just truly an amazing athlete and an amazing human being.”

Dr. JoAnne Owens-Nauslar – State Director for Comprehensive Health and Physical Education at the Nebraska Department of Education for 19 years and a long-time advocate for the benefits of healthy active living and women in sports – also praised Bahl and James-Keaton, recognizing the latter with the letters of her name, Peaches.

Dr. Owens-Nauslar listed off traits like purposeful passion, energetic enthusiasm, Ace All-American attitude, character and charisma, humble Hall of Famer, elegance and an exceptional ability to make others feel like the most important person in the universe, and finally, strikeouts, shutouts and a stylish sincerity.

The importance of their careers as Monarchs is also clear for both pitchers. The dedication made James-Keaton think about her parents especially and starting her career at Papio.

“They gave me the opportunity to wear that Monarchs jersey,” she said. “Being a Monarch catapulted my career, we had a championship mindset.

“I learned the things I needed to set up my next chapter.”

A four-time state champion, James-Keaton went on to achieve incredible heights of success with the Huskers leading to her graduation in 2004.

For Bahl, the time at Papio also made her incredibly appreciative.

“I thank everybody who makes this town special,” Bahl said. “I am truly blessed beyond measure… I love this town, love Papillion, this has always been home.”