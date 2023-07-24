Sarpy County residents who receive a jury duty summons are now being asked to complete an online questionnaire, rather than return a paper copy to the Sarpy County Jury Commission.

The change to an online system took place this month. It will help the county work more efficiently to keep information housed in the jury system as up to date as possible, according to a news release. It will also greatly reduce paper usage.

The move will save county taxpayers an estimated $35,000 annually.

Paper copies can still be requested by those without access to the internet, with details provided to prospective jurors on a postcard mailed to them.