Kaiyo Sushi is welcoming customers to its location across 36th Street from Twin Creek Plaza in Bellevue.

The sushi and Japanese restaurant is designed to bring the flavor of owner Hong Zheng's Lincoln restaurant, Kinja Sushi, to a new audience with added specialty menu items.

"I live in the area, and I think Bellevue needs a really good sushi restaurant," Zheng said. "There are many choices for sushi restaurants in Omaha and not many in Bellevue. There's definitely enough customer base in here, given (the) military base, and we've seen many military customers already."

While the restaurant has been open since June, Kaiyo Sushi had to wait until mid-August to secure its alcohol permit. With a successful hiring process, a fully staffed kitchen and a comprehensive menu, this local sushi haven is brimming with anticipation to accommodate even more patrons.

"Our sushi chef, Song, has 20 years' experience and has worked in sushi restaurants in New York City," said Zheng. "I think having a really good sushi chef makes a difference."

Sushi chef Song Lin previously worked at Haru Sushi, now known as RA Sushi in Manhattan. Working under a traditional Japanese mentor Lin learned perfectionism, the art of presentation and refined his skills before moving to Lincoln to work at Kinja 13 years ago.

While sticking to the classics on the menu may seem safe, the specialty rolls at Kaiyo deliver a unique and flavorful experience that will have you coming back for more.

For raw sushi lovers, the Sombrero Roll brings spice and a hint of Latin influence to the menu. The roll is made with white fish, avocado, and cilantro topped with raw yellowtail tuna, chili pepper, spicy jalapeno and sriracha with tangy yuzu sauce.

While the Times will give an hon-roll-ble mention to the aptly named Bellevue and Nebraska rolls, the Sweet Fire roll piqued this reporter's curiosity. Zheng mentioned its popularity among customers who prefer cooked sushi.

The roll is made with crispy shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo and Japanese chili pepper. To top off the fusion of flavors, the roll is flambéed right at the table.

The specialty menu also extends to the drinks, with house cocktails like the Effen cucumber vodka Cucumber Breeze, muddled pineapple Key Lime Colada, and banana rum Blue Chair Breeze.

Zheng has made a career opening Asian cuisine restaurants and markets around Nebraska with great success.

Along with Kinja Sushi, Zheng also owns an Asian Market grocery store off 76th Street between Dodge and Cass streets in Omaha and another popular eatery, China Buffet at 2903 Samson Way in Bellevue, just a short distance up the road from the new Kaiyo Sushi.

"For the past two and a half months, we haven't advertised because we wanted to be ready," Zheng said. "Now that we have a liquor license, we're definitely ready."

Kaiyo Sushi is located at 3503 Samson Way, the space formerly occupied by Beijing Tokyo. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kaiyo is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

You can view the full menu at kaiyosushinebraska.com.