It’s never too early to explore the world of business.

That was certainly true in Gretna on Aug. 12 at the Cruizin’ Kidz Market, sponsored by Cruizin’ Cones.

“We’re excited and the kids are excited,” said Jennifer Taylor, who co-owns Cruizin’s Cones with Donelle Zapata. “This is our first one.”

Taylor said the event provided a platform where kids could learn all about setting up their own business. Not only did the children make their own products, they were responsible in determining how much they would sell for. They also had to set up their tables at the event, create signage and figure out how to make change during purchases.

“They also paid an entry fee,” Taylor said.

To become young entrepreneurs was exciting for participants.

Upon learning of the event, many quickly signed up, Taylor said. Because of space limitations, 32 children participated, she said.

“It was full in two days and we had a waiting list. I think we could have had 50 here today, maybe next year,” Taylor said.

The event was for kids from 5 years old through high school and the products for sale varied widely.

Among the young entrepreneurs was Cora Schantell, 10, who made cupcakes under the business name Cora’s Confections.

She already has business experience, selling her cupcakes online for two years now.

“I love to cook and bake,” Cora said.

She appreciated the Saturday morning opportunity to show off her cooking skills.

“This is expanding my passion and to show my passion to other people. I love to cook anything,” she said.

Everley Hatch, 10, made beaded keychains for her business.

“I started making them this summer and this is a way to sell them,” she said.

Her mother, Jessica Hatch, said, “This is a fabulous event for all the kids.”

Charlotte Connerly got her business idea last holiday season.

“I got a snow cone machine for Christmas,” she said. “This is my first time at an event like this.”

She seemed to be catching on about running a successful business.

“Here is my business card,” Charlotte said to some paying customers.