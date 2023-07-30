Richard "Dick" Kimball of Papillion died at age 90 on Friday, July 28.

Papillion Mayor David Black said that Kimball's "fingerprint is all over Papillion" through his 37 years of service on the Papillion Civil Service Commission.

"He sure left an impact on this community in so many ways," Black said in a Facebook post.

Upon his retirement from civil service in 2019, Kimball was involved in hiring every current living police chief — five of them — as well as every fire chief (two) and every current first responder in the police and fire departments.

"He was key to the integrity of the process," Black said, saying that Kimball's service left a legacy, adding that "he still had time for all of his other volunteer and civic things!"

Sarpy County Administrator Dan Hoins, a former Papillion city administrator and police chief, praised Kimball on social media.

"Without question one of the finest men I ever had the honor to work with," Hoins said.

Services were pending through Kahler-Dolce Mortuary as of Sunday evening.