Kreifels Pumpkin Patch and Sunflower Fields is open for a third season with a fruitful harvest of pumpkins, gourds, sunflowers, and a full roster of homemade jams.

In 2021, owner and namesake Brett Kreifels turned an empty plot of land into a six-and-a-half-acre wonderland, tucked away in the rolling hills of Springfield.

This hidden gem has seen the addition of more amenities this year, and Kreifels intends to expand his family operation annually.

"This is the third year we've done pumpkins and the first year for sunflowers," Kreifels said. "Last year wasn't so good because of the drought and bugs, but this year they're doing really, really well. So, I'm excited to see how they do."

Admission to the pumpkin patch is complimentary, with giant sunflowers available at $3.50 per stem, 20 stem bundles for $25 and a metal vase with 10 stems for $40. Amid the sunflowers are colorful zinnia flowers, which are also for sale at $1 per stem and $8 for 10 stems.

"We have two types of sunflowers, one being your standard pro-cut orange," said Kreifels. "This year we had red sunflowers blooming which have been really popular."

With October just around the corner, Kreifels is the ideal one-stop destination for locally harvested autumn decorations. They offer jack-o'-lantern pumpkins by the pound, jack-be-little mini pumpkins, warty goblin pumpkins, corn stalks, straw bales and gourds.

With all that decor, you can't forget about food.

"We make all kinds of jams. Even the ones that I didn't think would sell well sold," Kreifels said. "One of our best sellers is corn cob jelly, which I made this year at my dad's request."

Brett Kreifels' father, former Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Kreifels, retired this year after 39 years of service. Although the Kreifels family didn't grow up in the agriculture business, Brett had aspirations from a young age.

"My passion is poultry. I've owned chickens since I was 5 years old. I went to the University of Nebraska Lincoln for poultry and I showed chickens in 4-H," Kreifels said. "Growing up in Springfield all my life, many of my friends lived on farms, and I knew it was the path for me."

Today the Kreifels family owns ducks, geese, horses, dogs, turtles, cats and of course, chickens. Many of the animals are visible looking down at the vista from the pumpkin patch.

The most striking attribute of the property is its natural beauty. Positioned atop a hill adjacent to the Kreifels' residence, the fields overlook a pond and horse stables. When the sun dips below the horizon over the pond, the views are cinematic.

Kreifels Pumpkin Patch and Sunflower Fields are open to visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 17906 S. 180th St. in Springfield.