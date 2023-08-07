Sarpy County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Kreifels is retiring after 39 years of service.

Kreifels told the Times he watched Sarpy County go through dramatic changes over his service with the law enforcement agency.

“What used to be farmland is housing development and strip malls,” he said. “What used to be a cottonwood tree (behind the Springfield library) is all gone, it’s just an influx of people.”

Kreifels has seen several of the towns in Sarpy County explode in terms of population, growing into small cities in their own right.

He described seeing farms and houses disappearing over the years, saying it was “weird” watching the county roads turning into city streets as his career progressed and towns grew into each other.

“Growing up (in Springfield), if you wanted to go to McDonald’s you had to go to 108th and Q, and it was country roads the whole way,” Kreifels said.

The communities in Sarpy County and Omaha "all kind of bleed together now, and I think the agencies work pretty well together now,” he said.

Kreifels has transitioned to working mostly out of the courthouse and has seen the fabric of the sheriff’s office change — both literally, as they started wearing more comfortable uniforms, and figuratively, as they advanced into the digital age.

“For some people, I think it’s overwhelming,” he said. “Our mapbook used to literally be paper, but now everything is on the computer.”

Kreifels has also seen the nature of crime change over the past four decades, as it has moved progressively more online.

“Now we’re working with cyber crimes and scams, and thank God I wasn’t involved in any of that,” he said. "I’m just from a different generation."

He was encouraged by the sheriff’s office working to engage with youth of the county expanding during his tenure, from the D.A.R.E. program since the 1980s to the modern use of school resource officers.

The SROs aren't there "to clamp down on bad kids, but was just there as a presence for kids in turmoil or who want someone to talk to,” Kreifels said. “That person’s there. It puts a face on law enforcement.”

Despite all the changes he’s seen, Kreifels said the most important thing to him has always been the community and the people he’s been able to meet through his work.

“It gives you a good base, that there are all kinds of people, and the vast majority are good. Of course, you come across some bad guys, but that’s the nature of the business,” he said.

Kreifels finished his work in uniform in mid-July and worked the Sarpy County Fair, held in Springfield, before his official retirement on Sept. 6.

“I’ve always worked it, always liked working it, so it came up and of course I want to do it,” Kreifels said. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a personal tradition.”